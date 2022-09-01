Angel-Backed Supply Dynamics Acquired by Exiger, Creating First End-to-End Supply Chain Visibility and Supplier Risk Management Solution

Combined solution integrates supply chain risk event monitoring and automated due diligence with advanced item-level visibility and multi-tier supply chain mapping to reduce cost, mitigate risk, and enhance compliance for sourcing, acquisition, and procurement professionals across public and private sectors.

CINCINNATI, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Exiger, the leading SaaS supply chain risk management, third-party risk management and compliance company, announced today that it has acquired Supply Dynamics, one of Queen City Angels' portfolio companies and the industry's most sophisticated supply chain collaboration platform for tracking, tracing and choreographing the purchase and supply of subcontracted products, parts, raw materials and ingredients.

"The combination of Exiger and Supply Dynamics is a force multiplier, not only because we believe they are the preeminent player in this market, but because we are equally committed to investing in the capabilities necessary to set a new industry standard that allows for informed, high-level decision-making within a matter of minutes," said Supply Dynamics Founder and CEO, Trevor Stansbury. The integration of Supply Dynamics' products will enable end-to-end supply chain visibility and holistic risk management via a single, secure, cloud-based enterprise platform.

"We are delighted to see another of our portfolio companies experience a successful exit," said Queen City Angels founder and chair Tony Shipley. "We are proud to have supported Supply Dynamics as they built the company to this exciting point," added Shipley.

Queen City Angels invested in Supply Dynamics in 2017, serving as the lead investor for that round. "In addition to an investment from QCA's First Fund V, we had nearly 20 members make personal 'sidecar' investments in that round, given our positive assessment of the company's proposition and management team during due diligence," said John Habbert, co-manager of QCA's family of First Funds. Other angel groups who invested include Ohio TechAngel Funds of Columbus, Ohio, managed by Rev1 Ventures.

"It's been a privilege to work with Trevor, his team and my colleagues on the Supply Dynamics Board," said Ted Capossela, QCA member and representative on the Board. "The acquisition by Exiger is an important validation of Supply Dynamics' unique approach to 'illuminating' all elements of a customer's supply chain," added Capossela.

"Since we started QCA more than 20 years ago, we have invested over $85 million in more than 100 companies, said Shipley. "Our investments have been leveraged with over $700 million of additional capital invested by others in our portfolio companies. Some of our earlier investments include Assurex Health (where we led the initial investment in the company), T-Pro Solutions, ConnXus, among a group of other successful companies."

"While we have a very strong current portfolio, we continue our work to identify additional investment opportunities," said Scott Jacobs, QCA Executive Director. "We continue to see strong 'deal flow,' both in the Cincinnati region and beyond."

#####

Additional information on the Supply Dynamics acquisition can be found here: https://www.exiger.com/perspectives/exiger-acquires-supply-dynamics/

About Queen City Angels:

Queen City Angels (QCA) is a group of more than 175 accredited investors in the Cincinnati region and beyond. QCA members reside in 16 states and include former corporate executives, successful entrepreneurs, and many mid-career individuals passionate about working with start-ups. QCA investor members evaluate early-stage angel investment opportunities and provide on-going mentoring to young businesses with exceptional growth potential. QCA members typically contribute more than 20,000 hours per year in pro-bono mentoring, coaching, and guidance for entrepreneurs to improve their success and the success of angel investors. Since 2000, QCA members have directly invested more than $85 million in over 100 portfolio companies. The total capital invested in these companies, including QCA members' capital, syndication partners' capital, follow-on venture capital funds and venture debt is more than $700 million. QCA's First Fund VI, which was launched in 2019, currently has 30 active portfolio companies: Active Energy Systems, Alphyn Biologics, AKRU, Bert Thin Films, Cloverleaf, Content Status, ConveyMD, DART Displays, DAtAnchor, Divine Services Corp, Groupize, Guardian Medical, Healthy Roster, Include Health, Ischemia Care, Joot, Kurome Therapeutics, Medalink Systems, Peerro, Plankk, Qualifi, Ready Set Surgical, Resonado, Sense Neuro, ShareThis, Standard Bariatrics, SureImpact, 3 Bar Biologics and TPA Stream. For more information, visit http://www.qca.com.

About Supply Dynamics:

Supply Dynamics provides Fortune 500 manufacturers with real-time visibility and control over the material requirements of their extended supply chain. Its innovative supply chain analytics solutions enable customers to reduce the cost of raw materials and component parts that go into their products, characterize and quantify risks, anticipate disruptions before they happen, enhance collaboration with supply chain stakeholders, and ensure that the timely purchase and supply of material-inputs is NEVER the reason parts are late to an end-use customer or in-field requirement. Supply Dynamics currently serves heavily regulated, global manufacturing companies in the oil and gas, automotive, aerospace and defense, power generation, chemical, plastics, and electronics industries. It also works with DOD Program Offices and a variety of US Government agencies, including the Navy and Defense Logistics Agency.

Supply Dynamics' product, SDX, is a highly secure, multi-tier supply chain collaboration platform, designed for complex, distributed manufacturing supply chains. It's award winning (web-based) multi-enterprise platform, SDX, provides commercial and DOD customers with real-time visibility and control over the "material-input" requirements (metals, fasteners, plastics, electronics, etc.) that go into their products, equipment, or weapons systems – facilitating real-time monitoring and control of Tier 1-Tier N suppliers and item level bills of material. To learn more, visit supplydynamics.com.

About Exiger:

Exiger is revolutionizing the way corporations, government agencies and banks manage risk and compliance through its combination of technology-enabled and SaaS solutions. In recognition of the growing volume and complexity of data and regulation, Exiger is committed to creating a more sustainable risk and compliance environment through its holistic and innovative approach to problem solving. Exiger's mission to make the world a safer place to do business drives its award-winning AI technology platform built to anticipate the market's most pressing needs related to evolving ESG, cyber, financial crime, third-party and supply chain risk. Exiger has won 30+ AI, RegTech and Supply Chain partner awards. Learn more at Exiger.com and follow Exiger on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Scott Jacobs, Queen City Angels, 513-373-6972, sjacobs@qca.com

Tricia Collins, Queen City Angels, 513-882-7096, tcollins@qca.com

Twitter

SOURCE Queen City Angels