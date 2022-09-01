Global Food Packaging Market Report to 2027 - by Application, Type, Material and Region

DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Food Packaging Market Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity, By Application, By Type, By Material and By Region Forecast till 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Food Packaging Market report contains detailed data on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, drivers, and restraints for the years 2020 - 2027. In addition, the report contains information on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players.



The Food Packaging Market report has given with key-insights on several factors which are poising as drivers for the Food Packaging Market throughout the forecasting period 2021-2027. The report also consists volume trends, value aspects of the products & the pricing history of the market.

Numerous main factors driving substantial growth in the Food Packaging Market comprise mounting worldwide population, different relevant government regulations introduced & their impact in Food Packaging Market.



Segmental Analysis

The competition in the worldwide Food Packaging Market is analysed on the basis of type, form, end-use industries, Distribution Channel, and region. On the basis of region Food Packaging Market is fragmented into five regions like Asia Pacific, Latin America, North America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.



In this report, the publisher offers a thorough investigation of Market, SWOT examination of the most prominent players of the market. Together with an industrial chain, market measurements regarding revenue, sales, value, capacity, regional market examination and market forecast are offered in the full study and.



The Food Packaging Market has been studied by considering Porter's Five Force Model for the period of 2020 to 2027. In addition, a detailed SWOT analysis.



Key Players

The modern report on Food Packaging Market has mentioned numerous noteworthy playing ruling list includes several predominant players like Mondi, Amcor plc, Berry Global Inc., Ball Corporation, StoraEnso, Constantia Flexibles, Plastipak Holdings, Inc., Tetra Pak International S.A, DS Smith, Exxon Mobil Corporation,



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Food Packaging Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis



5 Food Packaging Market, By Material

5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Material

5.2 Food Packaging Market Share Analysis, By Material

5.3 Food Packaging Market Size and Forecast, By Material

5.3.1 Paper & board

5.3.2 Metal

5.3.3 Rigid plastic

5.3.4 Flexible plastic

5.3.5 Glass

5.3.6 Others (Wood and textile)



6 Food Packaging Market, By Type

6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Type

6.2 Food Packaging Market Share Analysis, By Type

6.3 Food Packaging Market Size and Forecast, By Type

6.3.1 Rigid

6.3.2 Semi-rigid

6.3.3 Flexible



7 Food Packaging Market, By Application

7.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Application

7.2 Food Packaging Market Share Analysis, By Application

7.3 Food Packaging Market Size and Forecast,

7.3.1 Bakery

7.3.2 Confectionery

7.3.3 Convenience foods

7.3.4 Dairy products

7.3.5 Fruits & vegetables

7.3.6 Sauces, dressings and condiments

7.3.7 Others (whole grain food, pulses, and oil)



8 Food Packaging Market, By Region

8.1 Food Packaging Market Share Analysis, By Region

8.2 Food Packaging Market Share Analysis, By Region

8.3 Food Packaging Market Size and Forecast, By Region



9 North America Food Packaging Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America Food Packaging Market Share Analysis, By Material

9.3 North America Food Packaging Market Size and Forecast, By Type

9.4 North America Food Packaging Market Size and Forecast, By Application

9.5 North America Food Packaging Market Size and Forecast, By Country

9.5.1 U.S.

9.5.2 Canada

9.5.3 Mexico



10 Europe Food Packaging Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Europe Food Packaging Market Share Analysis, By Material

10.3 Europe Food Packaging Market Size and Forecast, By Type

10.4 Europe Food Packaging Market Size and Forecast, By Application

10.5 Europe Food Packaging Market Size and Forecast, By Country

10.5.1 Germany

10.5.2 France

10.5.3 UK

10.5.4 Rest of Europe



11 Asia Pacific Food Packaging Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Asia Pacific Food Packaging Market Share Analysis, By Material

11.3 Asia Pacific Food Packaging Market Size and Forecast, By Type

11.4 Asia Pacific Food Packaging Market Size and Forecast, By Application

11.5 Asia Pacific Food Packaging Market Size and Forecast, By Country

11.5.1 China

11.5.2 Japan

11.5.3 India

11.5.4. Rest of Asia Pacific



12 Latin America Food Packaging Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Latin America Food Packaging Market Share Analysis, By Material

12.3 Latin America Food Packaging Market Size and Forecast, By Type

12.4 Latin America Food Packaging Market Size and Forecast, By Application

12.5 Latin America Food Packaging Market Size and Forecast, Country

12.5.1. Brazil

12.5.2. Rest of Latin America



13 Middle East Food Packaging Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Middle East Food Packaging Market Share Analysis, By Material

13.3 Middle East Food Packaging Market Size and Forecast, By Type

13.4 Middle East Food Packaging Market Size and Forecast, By Application

13.5 Middle East Food Packaging Market Size and Forecast, By Country

13.5.1. Saudi Arabia

13.5.2. UAE

13.5.3. Egypt

13.5.4. Kuwait

13.5.5. South Africa



14 Competitive Analysis

14.1 Competition Dashboard

14.2 Market share Analysis of Top Vendors

14.3 Key Development Strategies



15 Company Profiles

15.1 Mondi

15.1.1 Overview

15.1.2 Offerings

15.1.3 Key Financials

15.1.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.1.5 Key Market Developments

15.1.6 Key Strategies

15.2 Amcor plc

15.2.1 Overview

15.2.2 Offerings

15.2.3 Key Financials

15.2.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.2.5 Key Market Developments

15.2.6 Key Strategies

15.3 Berry Global Inc.

15.3.1 Overview

15.3.2 Offerings

15.3.3 Key Financials

15.3.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.3.5 Key Market Developments

15.3.6 Key Strategies

15.4 Ball Corporation

15.4.1 Overview

15.4.2 Offerings

15.4.3 Key Financials

15.4.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.4.5 Key Market Developments

15.4.6 Key Strategies

15.5 StoraEnso

15.5.1 Overview

15.5.2 Offerings

15.5.3 Key Financials

15.5.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.5.5 Key Market Developments

15.5.6 Key Strategies

15.6 Constantia Flexibles

15.6.1 Overview

15.6.2 Offerings

15.6.3 Key Financials

15.6.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.6.5 Key Market Developments

15.6.6 Key Strategies

15.7 Plastipak Holdings, Inc

15.7.1 Overview

15.7.2 Offerings

15.7.3 Key Financials

15.7.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.7.5 Key Market Developments

15.7.6 Key Strategies

15.8 Tetra Pak International S.A

15.8.1 Overview

15.8.2 Offerings

15.8.3 Key Financials

15.8.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.8.5 Key Market Developments

15.8.6 Key Strategies

15.9 DS Smith

15.9.1 Overview

15.9.2 Offerings

15.9.3 Key Financials

15.9.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.9.5 Key Market Developments

15.9.6 Key Strategies

15.10 Exxon Mobil Corporation

15.10.1 Overview

15.10.2 Offerings

15.10.3 Key Financials

15.10.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.10.5 Key Market Developments

15.10.6 Key Strategies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w4jfdq

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets