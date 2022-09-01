Global Food Packaging Market Report to 2027 - by Application, Type, Material and Region

DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Food Packaging Market Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity, By Application, By Type, By Material and By Region Forecast till 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This Food Packaging Market report contains detailed data on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, drivers, and restraints for the years 2020 - 2027. In addition, the report contains information on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players.
The Food Packaging Market report has given with key-insights on several factors which are poising as drivers for the Food Packaging Market throughout the forecasting period 2021-2027. The report also consists volume trends, value aspects of the products & the pricing history of the market.
Numerous main factors driving substantial growth in the Food Packaging Market comprise mounting worldwide population, different relevant government regulations introduced & their impact in Food Packaging Market.
Segmental Analysis
The competition in the worldwide Food Packaging Market is analysed on the basis of type, form, end-use industries, Distribution Channel, and region. On the basis of region Food Packaging Market is fragmented into five regions like Asia Pacific, Latin America, North America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.
In this report, the publisher offers a thorough investigation of Market, SWOT examination of the most prominent players of the market. Together with an industrial chain, market measurements regarding revenue, sales, value, capacity, regional market examination and market forecast are offered in the full study and.
The Food Packaging Market has been studied by considering Porter's Five Force Model for the period of 2020 to 2027. In addition, a detailed SWOT analysis.
Key Players
The modern report on Food Packaging Market has mentioned numerous noteworthy playing ruling list includes several predominant players like Mondi, Amcor plc, Berry Global Inc., Ball Corporation, StoraEnso, Constantia Flexibles, Plastipak Holdings, Inc., Tetra Pak International S.A, DS Smith, Exxon Mobil Corporation,
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Food Packaging Market Outlook
4.1 Overview
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.3 Porters Five Force Model
4.4 Value Chain Analysis
5 Food Packaging Market, By Material
5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Material
5.2 Food Packaging Market Share Analysis, By Material
5.3 Food Packaging Market Size and Forecast, By Material
5.3.1 Paper & board
5.3.2 Metal
5.3.3 Rigid plastic
5.3.4 Flexible plastic
5.3.5 Glass
5.3.6 Others (Wood and textile)
6 Food Packaging Market, By Type
6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Type
6.2 Food Packaging Market Share Analysis, By Type
6.3 Food Packaging Market Size and Forecast, By Type
6.3.1 Rigid
6.3.2 Semi-rigid
6.3.3 Flexible
7 Food Packaging Market, By Application
7.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Application
7.2 Food Packaging Market Share Analysis, By Application
7.3 Food Packaging Market Size and Forecast,
7.3.1 Bakery
7.3.2 Confectionery
7.3.3 Convenience foods
7.3.4 Dairy products
7.3.5 Fruits & vegetables
7.3.6 Sauces, dressings and condiments
7.3.7 Others (whole grain food, pulses, and oil)
8 Food Packaging Market, By Region
8.1 Food Packaging Market Share Analysis, By Region
8.2 Food Packaging Market Share Analysis, By Region
8.3 Food Packaging Market Size and Forecast, By Region
9 North America Food Packaging Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America Food Packaging Market Share Analysis, By Material
9.3 North America Food Packaging Market Size and Forecast, By Type
9.4 North America Food Packaging Market Size and Forecast, By Application
9.5 North America Food Packaging Market Size and Forecast, By Country
9.5.1 U.S.
9.5.2 Canada
9.5.3 Mexico
10 Europe Food Packaging Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Europe Food Packaging Market Share Analysis, By Material
10.3 Europe Food Packaging Market Size and Forecast, By Type
10.4 Europe Food Packaging Market Size and Forecast, By Application
10.5 Europe Food Packaging Market Size and Forecast, By Country
10.5.1 Germany
10.5.2 France
10.5.3 UK
10.5.4 Rest of Europe
11 Asia Pacific Food Packaging Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Asia Pacific Food Packaging Market Share Analysis, By Material
11.3 Asia Pacific Food Packaging Market Size and Forecast, By Type
11.4 Asia Pacific Food Packaging Market Size and Forecast, By Application
11.5 Asia Pacific Food Packaging Market Size and Forecast, By Country
11.5.1 China
11.5.2 Japan
11.5.3 India
11.5.4. Rest of Asia Pacific
12 Latin America Food Packaging Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Latin America Food Packaging Market Share Analysis, By Material
12.3 Latin America Food Packaging Market Size and Forecast, By Type
12.4 Latin America Food Packaging Market Size and Forecast, By Application
12.5 Latin America Food Packaging Market Size and Forecast, Country
12.5.1. Brazil
12.5.2. Rest of Latin America
13 Middle East Food Packaging Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Middle East Food Packaging Market Share Analysis, By Material
13.3 Middle East Food Packaging Market Size and Forecast, By Type
13.4 Middle East Food Packaging Market Size and Forecast, By Application
13.5 Middle East Food Packaging Market Size and Forecast, By Country
13.5.1. Saudi Arabia
13.5.2. UAE
13.5.3. Egypt
13.5.4. Kuwait
13.5.5. South Africa
14 Competitive Analysis
14.1 Competition Dashboard
14.2 Market share Analysis of Top Vendors
14.3 Key Development Strategies
15 Company Profiles
15.1 Mondi
15.1.1 Overview
15.1.2 Offerings
15.1.3 Key Financials
15.1.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.1.5 Key Market Developments
15.1.6 Key Strategies
15.2 Amcor plc
15.2.1 Overview
15.2.2 Offerings
15.2.3 Key Financials
15.2.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.2.5 Key Market Developments
15.2.6 Key Strategies
15.3 Berry Global Inc.
15.3.1 Overview
15.3.2 Offerings
15.3.3 Key Financials
15.3.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.3.5 Key Market Developments
15.3.6 Key Strategies
15.4 Ball Corporation
15.4.1 Overview
15.4.2 Offerings
15.4.3 Key Financials
15.4.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.4.5 Key Market Developments
15.4.6 Key Strategies
15.5 StoraEnso
15.5.1 Overview
15.5.2 Offerings
15.5.3 Key Financials
15.5.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.5.5 Key Market Developments
15.5.6 Key Strategies
15.6 Constantia Flexibles
15.6.1 Overview
15.6.2 Offerings
15.6.3 Key Financials
15.6.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.6.5 Key Market Developments
15.6.6 Key Strategies
15.7 Plastipak Holdings, Inc
15.7.1 Overview
15.7.2 Offerings
15.7.3 Key Financials
15.7.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.7.5 Key Market Developments
15.7.6 Key Strategies
15.8 Tetra Pak International S.A
15.8.1 Overview
15.8.2 Offerings
15.8.3 Key Financials
15.8.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.8.5 Key Market Developments
15.8.6 Key Strategies
15.9 DS Smith
15.9.1 Overview
15.9.2 Offerings
15.9.3 Key Financials
15.9.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.9.5 Key Market Developments
15.9.6 Key Strategies
15.10 Exxon Mobil Corporation
15.10.1 Overview
15.10.2 Offerings
15.10.3 Key Financials
15.10.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.10.5 Key Market Developments
15.10.6 Key Strategies
