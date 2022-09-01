Subjects were given Filament's psilocybin drug candidate in the first Canadian trial with the purpose of psychedelic therapist training

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Filament Health Corp. FLHLF FH 7QS ("Filament" or the "Company"), a clinical‐stage natural psychedelic drug development company, and ATMA Journey Centers ("ATMA") , a company focused on delivering effective and innovative experiences that leverage the potential of psychedelic medicine, today announced the recent dosing of 14 healthy subjects with Filament's natural psilocybin drug candidate in a Health Canada-approved clinical trial as part of ATMA's psychedelic-assisted therapist training program.

"We are proud to reach this remarkable milestone," said ATMA Chief Executive Officer, David Harder. "The successful dosing of such a large group of subjects, all of whom reported a positive experience, is a testament to the importance of experiential learning and Filament's psilocybin drug candidate. It also shows promise for our capacity to provide training for therapists and meaningful psychedelic-assisted therapy to patients in need in the future."

The trial's success reflects the operational calibre of both ATMA and Filament.

"Filament's ability to manufacture and deliver quality-controlled drug candidates sets us apart in the psychedelic industry," said Filament Health Chief Executive Officer, Benjamin Lightburn. "We have unique expertise in navigating regulatory hurdles which, combined with our in-house GMP manufacturing capabilities, allows us to effectively support partners like ATMA. We look forward to further developing our relationship as they grow their training program."

Participants weighed in on their experience as part of the trial:

"Being able to experience psilocybin provides a profound impact in being able to support clients through their own experiences. To be able to provide the general public this type of experience, I believe will revolutionize the mental health crisis that we are currently in," commented a participant named Amber.

"I've never experienced anything so magical; the psilocybin kept my physical body in the room but allowed my psyche to travel to another space. A world beyond our eyes. I was the roots of the earth, the mycelium network of the underground. I was able to experience sights and sounds like never before. The integration that has followed has provided me with more insight and learning than anything I could have ever accomplished during my 7 years of antidepressants," said a participant named Shay.

To learn more about ATMA Journey Centers psychedelic-assisted therapist training visit: www.atmajourney.com

ABOUT FILAMENT HEALTH FLHLF FH 7QS

Filament Health is a clinical-stage natural psychedelic drug development company. We believe that safe, standardized, naturally-derived psychedelic medicines can improve the lives of many, and our mission is to see them in the hands of everyone who needs them as soon as possible. Filament's platform of proprietary intellectual property enables the discovery, development, and delivery of natural psychedelic medicines for clinical development. We are paving the way with the first-ever natural psychedelic drug candidates.

Learn more at www.filament.health and on Twitter , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

ABOUT ATMA JOURNEY CENTERS INC.

ATMA is a Canadian company focused on training and supporting therapists in delivering practical and innovative healing and transformative experiences that leverage the potential of psychedelic medicine to awaken the inner healer and allow a deeper connection with self, with others, and with the beauty of our world. ATMA was the first private company in Canada to conduct legal psychedelic-assisted therapy with psilocybin, one of the active hallucinogens found in 'magic mushrooms. For more information, visit www.atmajourney.com .

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements and information contained herein may constitute "forward‐looking statements" and "forward‐looking information," respectively, under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward‐looking information can be identified by the use of forward‐looking terminology such as, "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "may", "will", "should", "believe", "intends", "forecast", "plans", "guidance" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward‐looking statements or information. The forward‐looking statements are not historical facts, but reflect the current expectations of management of Filament regarding future results or events and are based on information currently available to them. Certain material factors and assumptions were applied in providing these forward‐looking statements. Forward‐looking statements regarding the Company are based on the Company's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of Filament to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, including status of patent applications and the ability to secure patents. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward‐ looking statements and forward‐looking information. Filament will not update any forward‐ looking statements or forward‐looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Filament Health Corp.