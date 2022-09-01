Partnership with ScienceMedia and MAPS Organization Builds New Avenues for Affordable Medical Affairs eLearning

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ScienceMedia announces a new partnership with the Medical Affairs Professional Society™ (MAPS), which allows members to receive exclusive discounted access to SMi Source™, ScienceMedia's industry-vetted and mobile-enabled science, disease, and therapeutic area multimedia, cloud-based learning library.

The MAPS partnership announcement stems from ScienceMedia's most recent news, which showcased the launch of SMi Source's new business model for individual purchasers.

Chief Strategy Officer, David Turner, shares, "Today's reality is that nearly every medical affairs organization is facing an ever-changing landscape filled with unprecedented challenges that impede the ultimate goal of enhancing patient-centric healthcare. With extreme increases in therapeutic complexities and heightened sensitivities to delivering value to health care practitioners, patients, and pharmaceutical companies alike, it's vital that medical affairs organizations fine-tune processes aimed at driving maximum impact and effectiveness. One such process is the need for targeted disease and therapeutic area training to support foundational and continuous learning for staff involved in multiple aspects of the drug development lifecycle."

Currently in its tenth anniversary edition, SMi Source enriches on-the-job clinical competency by driving self-directed learning and engagement, and features an ever-growing library of over 21,000 minutes of microlearning content and more than 400 full courses, all of which are continuously updated and maintained for accuracy.

SMi Source teaches complex medical science more efficiently and effectively and is used by pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and clinical research organizations across all therapeutic areas. It is the only disease and treatment microlearning library for the life science community that supports continuing professional education for medical liaisons, study teams, and clinical research associates.

"With disease state science evolving at an ever-increasing pace, people in the health sciences community need real-time access to expert, non-biased information. That's why MAPS is proud to partner with ScienceMedia to provide access for our members to the SMi Source library. It's about using information to help improve patients' lives," says Travis Hege, MAPS CEO.

Turner continues, "MAPS is highly regarded in the medical community and why we're so pleased to provide SMi Source to members at an affordable cost. SMi Source hit a record-breaking four million views in 2021, and the platform also serves as the core disease training platform for five of the top ten CROs. We're thrilled to be filling a gap in affordable and authoritative eLearning resources for MAPS members."

About ScienceMedia

ScienceMedia improves clinical competency through innovative multimedia learning solutions. SMi Trial™, for site-based trials, and SMi TrialD™, for decentralized or hybrid trials, are protocol compliance management solutions that mitigate clinical risk and decrease trial cost. SMi Source™ provides just-in-time, thoroughly referenced information on diseases and clinical trial topics through a mobile-enabled, cloud-based medical science library with more than 360 hours of content and 400+ full courses.

About Medical Affairs Professional Society

MAPS is the premier non-profit global Medical Affairs organization FOR Medical Aﬀairs professionals BY Medical Affairs professionals across all diﬀerent levels of experience and specialties to engage, empower and educate. Together with more than 9,000 Medical Affairs members from over 280 companies globally, MAPS is transforming the Medical Affairs profession to increase its value to patients, HCPs and other decision-makers.

