Military Makeover with Montel Partners with The Federal Savings Bank to Help Make Home Ownership a Reality for Veterans

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BrandStar's Military Makeover with Montel partners with The Federal Savings Bank, one of the largest privately held, federally chartered veteran-owned banks, to help renovate the Stupar family home in Michigan City, Indiana. Airing on September 2, 2022, at 7:30 a.m. ET, on Lifetime Television, the staff of The Federal Savings Bank not only assist with the renovation of the home, but also offer advice on VA home loans.

Michael Stupar is a 20-year Army veteran who recently moved his family to an older home in Indiana. Veteran and Host Montel Williams, along with co-host Art Edmonds and designer Jennifer Bertrand work together with The Federal Savings Bank to provide the Stupar family the home they well-deserve by replacing or refinishing bathrooms, flooring, furniture, kitchen appliances, kitchen cabinets, AC, siding, storage, windows and more.

"I can think of few greater privileges than helping to provide such a worthy hero and his family the type of forever-home they so desire," says Montel Williams.

This episode features Bernie Miller, Executive Vice President, and Jason Smartt, Senior Vice President of The Federal Savings Bank, who discuss why VA home loans are the best home loan program in the country. Miller says, "veterans can buy homes with as little as 0% down without private mortgage insurance because of lower interest rates1."

"The Federal Savings Bank understands veterans because we are veterans," said The Federal Savings Bank Chairman and Chief Executive Officer John Calk. "Founded, owned, and operated by veterans, we're committed to helping those who've served our country. That's why we're proud to not only help the Stupar family achieve their home ownership dreams but also Military Makeover's national viewing audience by sharing our expert knowledge of the VA home loan process."

Tune into Military Makeover with Montel to see the upcoming episode featuring country superstar Lee Brice, as he surprises the Stupar family and invites them to be part of his upcoming concert.

About The Federal Savings Bank

The Federal Savings Bank, one of the largest privately held and most successful veteran-owned banks in America, is an industry leader providing tens of thousands of Americans a path to home ownership through residential home lending. As a federally chartered bank, its highly experienced bankers are experts in lending in all 50 states and have the ability to help those customers achieve their home ownership dreams. In recent years, the Bank's exceptional work has earned accolades from Ellie Mae, The ABA Banking Journal, Bauer Financial and Freddie Mac. For more information, visit www.thefederalsavingsbank.com.

About Military Makeover with Montel:

Military Makeover with Montel®, A BrandStar Original, is America's leading branded reality TV show that offers hope and a helping hand here on the home front to members of our military and their loved ones. A veteran of both the Marine Corps and the Navy, talk show legend and military advocate Montel Williams, hosts the show along with co-hosts Art Edmonds and designer Jennifer Bertrand. This special series enlists companies of all sizes, non-profits, and the local community. Military Makeover airs on Lifetime® and on the American Forces Network.

1Subject to credit approval. Terms and conditions may apply. Subject to VA eligibility requirements. Property insurance is required on all loans secured by property.

