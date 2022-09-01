PXG Is Pleased to Announce the Launch of the Fall/Winter 2022 Apparel Collection

Inspired by PXG's American roots, the Fall/Winter 2022 Collection Showcases Golf Performance Clothing with Western Flair to have you Ready For Anything

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PXG is pleased to announce the launch of the PXG Apparel Fall/Winter 2022 Collection. Classic, polished silhouettes and modern technical fabrics, adorned with Americana inspired detailing, create a bold and balanced collection with golf lifestyle at its core, designed to have you Ready For Anything.

The Fall/Winter Collection is influenced by PXG's American heritage and Sonoran Desert headquarters in Scottsdale, Arizona. Fashioned in PXG's quintessential black, gray, and white color palette, with accents of vibrant red, traditional styles are reinterpreted and modernized with a touch of eclectic Western flair. Technical fabrications include denim inspired knits, deconstructed handkerchief patterns, and simulated needlepoint details.

"Our Fall/Winter 2022 line is a personal celebration of what makes our brand unique- founded in our pride and appreciation of where PXG was established, with a focus on the future and our customers. This collection evokes a sense of Western nostalgia and honors the belief that golf is more than just a sport, it's a lifestyle."- Renee Parsons, PXG Apparel President and Executive Creative Director.

This season's collection consists of three distinct drops that will launch throughout autumn: The Essentials, The Edit, and Coming In Hot. Each drop embodies the brand's monochrome color pallet, high-tech fabrics, and modern, sleek silhouettes. Launching September 1st, The Essential drop is comprised of 35 essential golf styles that exude the American spirit with Western-inspired detailing. From subtle, chevron stitching to bolo-inspired polos, to vests and pullovers with leather paneling, the first fall/winter drop features technical, performance pieces that are easily styled on and off the course.

The Edit, dropping in October 2022, celebrates the irreverent personality of the PXG brand, with pieces that harmonize performance, comfort, and fashion into a curated selection with unbridled Americana sensibility. The homogenous color palette is emboldened through the manipulation of fabrics including contrasted checkered plaids and denim-inspired speckled knits. The Edit includes a custom-designed pattern that pays homage to classic handkerchiefs with a subtle twist - the pattern is made up of the PXG logo and golf iconography, creating bold, statement pieces.

The third and final drop in the Fall/Winter Collection is Coming in Hot- launching just in time for the holiday season. Inspired by the vibrancy of red pinflags waving on the course, Coming in Hot introduces an energetic, red hue. The addition adds personality, edge, and color to well-rounded wardrobe staples and outerwear pieces such as the Men's Zip Fleece Hoodie and Women's Short Sleeve Puffer Jacket.

The Darkness Capsule, launching in November, is an annual collection that represents the core of the PXG brand – PXG Founder and Marine Corps Veteran Bob Parsons. The Darkness insignia, a distinctive skull and the number 26, honors Parsons' service with the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War as part of the 26th Marine Corps Regiment. The capsule is anchored in black hues, with camouflage details incorporated throughout. Each style is defined by strong, tailored characteristics.

PXG:

Founded by American entrepreneur and philanthropist Bob Parsons in 2013, PXG produces some of the world's finest golf clubs and apparel. PXG Apparel was established in 2018, with Renee Parsons as the President and Executive Creative Director of Apparel, offering customers seasonal sport fashion designs for any endeavor. PXG has an unrelenting commitment to performance excellence founded on the premise of unlimited time and resources dedicated to research and development – an unusual approach with a groundbreaking endgame. Visit http://www.PXG.com to shop online or find a retail location near you.

LOOKBOOK IMAGES: HERE

http://www.PXG.com/apparel

#PXGApparel #PXG @PXG

Media Contact

Leela Brennan, PXG - Parsons Xtreme Golf, 480.387.5591, press@pxg.com

Twitter

SOURCE PXG - Parsons Xtreme Golf