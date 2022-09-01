SmartONE wins KPMG's Canadian Tech Innovator competition

Moving on to showcase their innovative smart home technology at the fierce Global Tech Innovator competition in Lisbon.

TORONTO, Sept. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - SmartONE Solutions Inc., a proptech company based in Markham, Ontario, was named KPMG in Canada's 2022 Tech Innovator. SmartONE will now compete against winners from 21 other countries for the title of KPMG Private Enterprise Global Tech Innovator this November in Lisbon.

SmartONE connects smart homes within building units to the wider community allowing residents to perform tasks such as control access to building entrances, view common area cameras, enable EV charging, activate car shares and smart parking, and facilitate package delivery.

A panel of judges chose SmartONE amongst promising 35 start-ups from across Canada.

"This year's competition was fierce and while all the companies were impressive, the judges concluded that SmartONE stood out from the crowd with their innovative business model," says Sunil Mistry, Partner, Enterprise and Technology, Media, and Telecommunications, KPMG in Canada. "They are taking smart home technology one step further, providing convenience, safety, and security while elevating the community living experience. Their market potential is huge."

"We are honoured to be named KPMG Private Enterprise Tech Innovator in Canada," says Ted Maulucci, SmartONE's Co-founder and President. "We competed against some of Canada's top tech start-ups and have been recognized as one of the best of the best. Thank you to KPMG for the opportunity and support throughout the process. We are excited to represent Canada at Web Summit and share our business solution with a global audience."

The runners-up in Canada include:

APOLLO Insurance , a Vancouver -based company that allows broker partners and customers to buy insurance online 24/7 from anywhere, on any device, through its proprietary platform; and

, a -based company that allows broker partners and customers to buy insurance online 24/7 from anywhere, on any device, through its proprietary platform; and Copperstone Technologies Ltd., based in Alberta , builds amphibious robots for hazardous site investigations, including mine waste tailings ponds and infrastructure.

The panel of national judges included:

Andrea White , Partner at KPMG in Canada

, Partner at KPMG in Marc Low , Ignition Vancouver Lead at KPMG in Canada

, Ignition Vancouver Lead at KPMG in Samanta Jovanovic , Executive Director at Start Alberta

, Executive Director at Start Alberta Chris Rasmussen , Founder, Executive Director at Peerscale

, Founder, Executive Director at Peerscale Andrew Kiguel , Co-founder and CEO at Tokens.com

Finalists were measured against a set of objective criteria and chosen by a panel that included third parties to ensure independence in the selection of any audit clients.

