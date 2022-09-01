ñol

/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Thursday, September 1, 2022/

by PRNewswire
September 1, 2022 7:00 AM | 2 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 31, 2022 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Winnipeg, Manitoba



10:45 a.m.

The Prime Minister will meet with students at Université de Saint-Boniface.




Note for media:

  • Pooled coverage


1:15 p.m.

The Prime Minister will meet with the Premier of Manitoba, Heather Stefanson.




Note for media:

  • Pooled photo opportunity


2:30 p.m.

The Prime Minister will meet with parents and children at a children's centre to highlight the government's plan to make child care more affordable for families in Manitoba.




Note for media:

  • Pooled coverage

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/01/c2357.html

