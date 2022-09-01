/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Thursday, September 1, 2022/

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 31, 2022 /CNW/ -
Winnipeg, Manitoba
10:45 a.m.
The Prime Minister will meet with students at Université de Saint-Boniface.
1:15 p.m.
The Prime Minister will meet with the Premier of Manitoba, Heather Stefanson.
2:30 p.m.
The Prime Minister will meet with parents and children at a children's centre to highlight the government's plan to make child care more affordable for families in Manitoba.
