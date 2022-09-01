/R E P E A T -- NOTICE TO THE MEDIA - Government of Canada to announce funding for family and gender-based violence prevention in Sudbury/

SUDBURY, ON, Aug. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, will announce funding to prevent and address family violence in the City of Greater Sudbury. Minister Bennett will be joined by a local member of Parliament.
There will be a media availability immediately following the announcement.
Date:
September 1, 2022
Time:
9 a.m (EDT)
Location:
The event will be held in-person at:
YWCA Sudbury-Genevra House
370 St. Raphael Street
Sudbury, ON
P3B 4K7
Please enter through administration entrance to be screened and signed in.
Masks must be worn.
Media may also join by Zoom:
https://ca01web.zoom.us/j/69922390579
Passcode: 848869
Please indicate your name (first and last) and media outlet when joining the event.
SOURCE Health Canada
