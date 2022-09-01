/R E P E A T -- NOTICE TO THE MEDIA - Government of Canada to announce funding for family and gender-based violence prevention in Sudbury/

SUDBURY, ON, Aug. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, will announce funding to prevent and address family violence in the City of Greater Sudbury. Minister Bennett will be joined by a local member of Parliament.

There will be a media availability immediately following the announcement.

Date:

September 1, 2022

Time:

9 a.m (EDT)

Location:

The event will be held in-person at:

YWCA Sudbury-Genevra House

370 St. Raphael Street

Sudbury, ON

P3B 4K7

