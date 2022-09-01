ñol

/R E P E A T -- NOTICE TO THE MEDIA - Government of Canada to announce funding for family and gender-based violence prevention in Sudbury/

by PRNewswire
September 1, 2022 7:00 AM | 1 min read

SUDBURY, ON, Aug. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, will announce funding to prevent and address family violence in the City of Greater Sudbury. Minister Bennett will be joined by a local member of Parliament. 

There will be a media availability immediately following the announcement. 

Date:
September 1, 2022

Time:
9 a.m (EDT)

Location: 

The event will be held in-person at:

YWCA Sudbury-Genevra House
370 St. Raphael Street 
Sudbury, ON
P3B 4K7

Please enter through administration entrance to be screened and signed in.

Masks must be worn.

Media may also join by Zoom:
https://ca01web.zoom.us/j/69922390579

Passcode: 848869

Please indicate your name (first and last) and media outlet when joining the event.

SOURCE Health Canada

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/01/c5371.html

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Media AdvisoryPress Releases