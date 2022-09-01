Point-of-care (POC) Glucose Testing Market Size to Grow by USD 972.07 Million, Focus on Introducing Low-cost Test Strips to be a Key Trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The point-of-care (POC) glucose testing market will be driven by factors such as the increase in the number of diabetes cases and rising awareness about diabetes. Diabetes can be controlled through a healthy diet, an active lifestyle, and medication. However, pre-diabetes, which sets in before the onset of diabetes, is a serious health condition wherein blood sugar levels are higher than normal. There is a simultaneous rise in the number of diabetic patients, which has encouraged many organizations to launch awareness programs for the management and control of diabetes. These factors will drive the point-of-care (POC) glucose testing market growth during the forecast period.

The point-of-care (POC) glucose testing market size is expected to grow by USD 972.07 mn from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44% during the forecast period.

Point-of-care (POC) Testing Market: Market Trend

One of the key trends in the market is the focus on introducing low-cost test strips. Vendors are focusing on offering technologically advanced point-of-care (POC) testing products at low costs to stay ahead of their competitors in the market. People prefer strips that are made from silk, as they are cheaper when compared to paper and plastic strips. Hence, the increasing demand for low-cost strips will support the growth of the point-of-care (POC) glucose testing market in focus during the forecast period.

Point-of-care (POC) Glucose Testing Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the point-of-care (POC) glucose testing market by type (strips, lancets and lancing devices, and meters) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

North America will lead the point-of-care (POC) glucose testing market during the forecast period. The growth of the region is driven by factors such as an increase in technological advances and the high incidence of type 1 and type 2 diabetes. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Europe and Asia. The US and Canada are the key countries for the point-of-care (POC) glucose testing market in North America.

The strips segment will be the largest contributor to the point-of-care (POC) glucose testing market during the forecast period. Point-of-care (POC) glucose testing strips are thin strips made of paper or plastic. These strips, along with blood glucose meters, are used to measure the glucose levels in the blood of people with diabetes. These strips enable patients to manage and control their diabetes. Point-of-care (POC) glucose testing strips are mainly used in large and medium-sized hospitals due to the large number of visits by patients to outpatient and inpatient healthcare facilities. Thus, the increasing use of point-of-care (POC) glucose testing strips will fuel the point-of-care (POC) glucose testing market growth during the forecast period.

Point-of-care (POC) Glucose Testing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 972.07 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.29 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, ACON Laboratories Inc., Bayer AG, Becton Dickinson and Co., Danaher Corp., EKF Diagnostics Holdings Plc, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, LifeScan IP Holdings LLC, Nipro Corp., Nova Biomedical Corp., PHC Holdings Corp., Prodigy Diabetes Care LLC, PTS Diagnostics, Sekisui Medical Co. Ltd., Siemens Healthineers AG, Trinity Biotech Plc, and Trivida Health Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Health Care Market Reports

