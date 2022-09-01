BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Basic Fun!, a leading global marketer of toys and consumer products and Master Toy licensee for TONKA, along with licensor Hasbro, Inc., a global play and entertainment company, announce the kick-off of the TONKA Playcation today, on the beloved brand's official 75th birthday. The campaign calls on families to put down their screens and take a "Playcation" together with their favorite TONKA vehicles.

As the standard for high-quality toy vehicles since 1947 and the rite-of-passage toy vehicles for generations, TONKA is bringing families together to play and enjoy the simple pleasure of imagination-powered fun. The Playcation is the pinnacle of the iconic brand's year-long 75th anniversary festivities and includes a New York City playdate with brand spokesperson Shaquille O'Neal, an influencer campaign, and the release of all-new TONKA vehicles from Basic Fun!.

Superstar Shaquille O'Neal starts the Playcation in New York City this month, handing out "TONKA Playcation Kits" to families who pledge to prioritize some uninterrupted playtime together. Also, 75 influencers will launch a month-long virtual celebration of play, as they share inspiration and ideas for how families can "TONKA TOGETHER."

"Happy 75th Birthday TONKA! I'm so proud to be a part of this effort to inspire families to play with their favorite TONKA toys," said O'Neal.

In October, Basic Fun! will roll out the first-ever RC TONKA truck made with cold-rolled steel. The TONKA Mighty Monster RC Steel Dump Truck is a one-of-a-kind vehicle sure to be a holiday must-have gift for TONKA fans. Featuring high torque tank steering with 4-wheel drive, variable speed control and monster lightweight foam tires, this powerful dump truck can withstand the toughest of play and perform impressive monster stunts, motorized hauling and dumping, and kid-powered plowing. The TONKA Mighty Monster RC is for ages 5+ and is available at major toy retailers for an SRP of $69.99.

"We're excited to celebrate this milestone for TONKA with Hasbro and Shaq, whose energy and playfulness make every day a 'Playcation,'" said Maureen Dilger, Basic Fun! senior director of global brand marketing.

"We can't think of a better way to celebrate 75 years of Tonka, 5 generations of fans and over 300 million trucks sold since 1947. This epic milestone is truly a reflection of our brand-building capabilities and keeping classic brands alive for generation after generation," said Jess Richardson, VP Global Toys & Games Licensing at Hasbro.

ABOUT BASIC FUN! INC.

Basic Fun! is a dynamic global marketer of classic and innovative children's entertainment products for today's kids. The company plays in many core toy categories including classic heritage toys, novelty collectibles, building toys, youth electronics, plush, vehicles, dolls and activity/discovery. Basic Fun!'s key brands include: Care Bears, Cutetitos, Pound Puppies, Tonka, K'NEX, Lite-Brite, Fisher Price Classics, Mash'ems, Playhut, Arcade Classics and more! For more information, please visit www.BasicFun.com.

ABOUT HASBRO

Hasbro HAS is a global play and entertainment company committed to making the world a better place for all children, fans and families. Hasbro delivers immersive brand experiences for global audiences through consumer products, including toys and games; entertainment through eOne, its independent studio; and gaming, led by the team at Wizards of the Coast, an award-winning developer of tabletop and digital games best known for fantasy franchises MAGIC: THE GATHERING and DUNGEONS & DRAGONS. The company's unparalleled portfolio of approximately 1,500 brands includes MAGIC: THE GATHERING, NERF, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, BABY ALIVE, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, POWER RANGERS, PEPPA PIG and PJ MASKS, as well as premier partner brands. For the past decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media and one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute. Important business and brand updates are routinely shared on our Investor Relations website, Newsroom and social channels (@Hasbro on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.)

© 2022 Hasbro, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

ABOUT SHAQUILLE O'NEAL

Shaquille O'Neal is one of the world's most successful athlete-turned-businessmen, whose accomplishments both on and off the court have translated into a highly sought-after consumer brand. As an entrepreneur, sports analyst, DJ, restaurateur, and brand ambassador, Shaquille O'Neal's signature "Business of Fun" mantra resonates throughout each of his countless endeavors.

The 15-time NBA All-Star's unprecedented athletic career spanned nearly two decades and earned him countless awards and honors, including NBA Most Valuable Player, NBA Rookie of the Year, four NBA Championships and a First Ballot NBA Hall of Famer. Currently, O'Neal is an analyst on TNT's Emmy Award-winning "Inside the NBA."

O'Neal, who has a PhD in Leadership and Education, established The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation which provides resources for underserved youth. He also gives back through a number of annual philanthropic programs including Shaq to School, Shaqsgiving, and Shaq a Claus.

The launch of his Las Vegas eatery Big Chicken has further elevated Shaquille's status as he has positioned himself as a successful restaurateur. The brand currently has sites open in Las Vegas, Glendale, CA, two Carnival Cruise Ships (Mardi Gras and Radiance), Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, UBS Arena in New York with many more locations under development.

Follow Shaquille O'Neal on TikTok, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

