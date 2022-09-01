Grisafe Architecture, a Long Beach, California Architecture Firm Celebrates 20-Year Anniversary

Grisafe Architecture, a residential and commercial architecture firm in Long Beach, California is pleased to announce that the company is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.

LONG BEACH, Calif., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Grisafe Architecture, a residential and commercial architecture firm in Long Beach, California is pleased to announce that the company is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. Grisafe Architecture was founded in 2002 as a residential architecture firm by lead architect Mark Grisafe under the name M. Grisafe Architect. In 2009, commercial design was added to the company's architectural services, and in 2020, the company incorporated and was rebranded as Grisafe Architecture.

Today, Grisafe Architecture is made up of a small, but talented, team that includes architects, building code specialists, drafters, and interior designers. They also have an expansive network of outside professionals, such as engineers and general contractors, which allows them to provide the same level of quality service that much larger firms offer, but with the more personalized approach of a small firm. Grisafe Architecture takes on a variety of projects including custom home design, home remodels, commercial building design, tenant improvements, and more. They have an impressive portfolio of completed projects—both commercial and residential—as well as many glowing testimonials from satisfied clients.

Grisafe had this to say about his firm's 20th Anniversary, "In a day and age when most small businesses don't last even five years, I am thrilled to have founded a business that is still thriving after 20 years! I believe our success can be attributed to a number of factors, but most importantly, I think it is due to the way we truly collaborate with our clients. Unlike other architecture firms, we want every client to be heavily involved in their project's design. We place a high priority on good communication with our clients, which allows them to make informed decisions at every phase of their project."

Grisafe continued, "We have also been strategic as a firm to grow in a sustainable manner. We are very deliberate in our hiring practices—only bringing on new team members when it's absolutely necessary to continue to serve our clients well. Being adaptable has also been key for our firm. We adopt new technologies and services when we know they will benefit our clients and the outcomes of their projects."

Since founding his architecture firm, Grisafe has developed deep ties within the City of Long Beach. Grisafe is currently a member of the Long Beach Cultural Heritage Commission. He was also called upon to beta test the City's online plan checking system prior to its official rollout. As a firm, Grisafe Architecture has been involved in various pro bono projects throughout the City of Long Beach—working with organizations such as the Alpert Jewish Community Center of Long Beach and Saint Cornelius Church.

Grisafe Architecture celebrated their 20th anniversary with a company dinner at The 908 in Long Beach. The party was hosted by the firm's marketing partner, Modmacro, Inc.

Grisafe Architecture is a full-service commercial and residential architecture firm based in Long Beach, California, offering commercial building planning and tenant improvements, new home design and custom remodels, landscape design, and interior design. With every project, they strive to exceed their clients' design needs and help protect the finished projects from known risks and costly challenges. Learn more about Grisafe Architecture and see examples of their work at their website: https://grisafearchitecture.com/

