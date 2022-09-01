ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY - Minister Fraser to highlight progress on service improvements for applicants/

by PRNewswire
September 1, 2022 6:35 AM | 1 min read

NEW WATERFORD, NS, Aug. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship, will visit an Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) application processing centre in New Waterford, Nova Scotia, to highlight the latest progress on improving services for our applicants. A media availability will follow the announcement.

Special Guests:

  • Jaime Battiste, Parliamentary secretary to the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Member of Parliament for Sydney—Victoria

Date: Thursday, September 1, 2022
Time: 11:45 a.m. ATL

Location:
IRCC Processing Centre
3050 Wilson Avenue,
New Waterford, NS

Notes for media:
  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 11:30 ATL.
  • Out-of-town journalists may join by dialing:
    • Toll-free dial-in number (Canada and United States): 1-866-805-7923
    • Local dial-in number: 613-960-7518
    • Participant passcode: 9966502#

SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/01/c9257.html

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Media AdvisoryPress Releases