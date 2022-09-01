/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY - Minister Fraser to highlight progress on service improvements for applicants/

NEW WATERFORD, NS, Aug. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship, will visit an Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) application processing centre in New Waterford, Nova Scotia, to highlight the latest progress on improving services for our applicants. A media availability will follow the announcement.
Special Guests:
- Jaime Battiste, Parliamentary secretary to the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Member of Parliament for Sydney—Victoria
Date: Thursday, September 1, 2022
Time: 11:45 a.m. ATL
Location:
IRCC Processing Centre
3050 Wilson Avenue,
New Waterford, NS
Notes for media:
- Media are asked to arrive no later than 11:30 ATL.
- Out-of-town journalists may join by dialing:
- Toll-free dial-in number (Canada and United States): 1-866-805-7923
- Local dial-in number: 613-960-7518
- Participant passcode: 9966502#
