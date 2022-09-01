ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Media Advisory - Raymond Bourque Back in "His Arena" in Saint-Laurent on September 3!

by PRNewswire
September 1, 2022 6:00 AM | 2 min read

SAINT-LAURENT, QC, Sept. 1, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Saint-Laurent Council is inviting media representatives to the grand re-opening celebration of the renovated Aréna Raymond Bourque, in the presence of hockey legend Raymond Bourque himself and the two ambassadors of this event, Olympic hockey champions Danièle Sauvageau and Kim St-Pierre.

What :             

Inauguration of the new Aréna Raymond-Bourque



When :           

September 3, 2022, at 12:15 pm



Who :              

Raymond Bourque, Canadian hockey legend



Mr. Bourque will be available to answer questions from the media.


Where :           

Aréna Raymond-Bourque

2345 boulevard Thimens, Saint-Laurent (Montréal)

RSVP Media representatives are invited to confirm their attendance by email at:
genevieve.bouchard@montreal.ca

SOURCE Ville de Montréal - Arrondissement de Saint-Laurent

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/01/c5275.html

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Media AdvisoryPress Releases