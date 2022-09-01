Household Kitchen Blenders Market to Record a CAGR of 5.70%, Ease of Use, Portability, and Convenience for Consumers to Drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The household kitchen blenders market growth will be driven by factors such as ease of use, portability, and convenience for consumers. Vendors are investing a significant amount of resources to study consumer behavior and understand their requirements. The busy lifestyles, evolving demographic segmentation, and growing equality in the workplace are driving the growth of the global household kitchen blenders market. The rise in dual-income households enables consumers to afford premium products that are time- and energy-efficient.
The global household kitchen blenders market size is expected to grow by USD 781.62 mn from 2020 to 2025, according to Technavio. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.70% during the forecast period.
The threat from counterfeit products will challenge the household kitchen blenders market growth during the forecast period. Counterfeit products are a cheaper imitation of more expensive original products and are manufactured to take advantage of the market value and brand name of real products. Low production costs encourage the production of such counterfeit products. In addition, the packaging of counterfeit products is an imitation of the original branded products, which tricks the retailer and consumers into thinking that they are purchasing authentic products. Counterfeit products harm the image of companies, which leads to a loss of consumer trust and hinders the growth of the market. Most consumers are not aware of the infringement of intellectual property rights.
- AB Electrolux
- Bajaj Electricals Ltd.
- Cuisinart
- De Longhi S.p.A
- Glen Dimplex Group
- Groupe SEB
- Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co.
- Havells India Ltd.
- Hisense International Co. Ltd.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- Countertop blenders - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Immersion blenders - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Offline - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025
The countertop blender segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. A countertop blender is an important appliance used for purposes such as blending, mixing, or combining more than one ingredient. The base of these blenders is equipped with a control panel and motor that are used to run the blades. A jar placed above the base is generally made of glass or plastic. Consumers can easily make vegetable smoothies, shakes, and cocktails in these countertop blenders.
Household Kitchen Blenders Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.70%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 781.62 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.17
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 31%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Germany, Japan, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
AB Electrolux, Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Cuisinart, De Longhi S.p.A, Glen Dimplex Group, Groupe SEB, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Havells India Ltd., Hisense International Co. Ltd., and Koninklijke Philips NV
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/household-kitchen-blendersmarket
