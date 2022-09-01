Proctorio Announces Integration with Blackboard Learn Ultra and Extension of Longstanding Partnership

Proctorio, the global leader in online proctoring services, today announced the continuation of its partnership with Anthology and integration with Anthology's Blackboard Learn Ultra.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Proctorio, the global leader in online proctoring services, today announced the continuation of its partnership with Anthology and integration with Anthology's Blackboard Learn Ultra. Since November 2021, Proctorio has integrated into the Learn Ultra platform, the latest iteration of the Blackboard Learning Management System (LMS), designed to adapt to computers, tablets and smartphones.

"Having written the IMS Proctoring Specification that was necessary for this integration, it is exciting for us to reaffirm our longstanding working relationship with Anthology," said Proctorio Founder and CEO Mike Olsen. "Proctorio was created to expand educational access to learners everywhere. With this integration with Blackboard Learn Ultra we are able to continue growing the number of students who can get a quality education."

Proctorio has partnered with Blackboard, now Anthology, since 2015. Since then, Proctorio has grown to serve over 4,000 institutions worldwide. As institutions accelerate their adoption of Learn Ultra, Proctorio's integration with the LMS takes a matter of minutes, so exam administrators can enable automated or live proctoring for their exams almost instantaneously.

"With Blackboard Learn Ultra, we're building a more personalized, flexible test-taking experience for both learners and instructors," said Jim Chalex, Vice President of Product Management, Teaching and Learning Solutions at Anthology. "Our partnership with Proctorio empowers faculty to quickly and confidently deploy an exam administration solution that fits their unique needs and offers a deep and seamless integration with their LMS."

After years of a successful partnership, Proctorio is renewing their collaboration and will continue to work with Anthology to make education and remote proctoring more accessible. This partnership has proven to be significant in bringing Proctorio to institutions around the world and protecting integrity in diverse learning environments.

Milan Dordevic, Director of Product at Proctorio, noted, "Our partnership has been key to our ability to deliver our proctoring solution globally. Our latest integration includes full functionality with Blackboard Learn Ultra and Base Navigation."

About Proctorio

Proctorio is a comprehensive Learning Integrity Platform that offers Identity Verification and Remote Proctoring services to over 4,000+ higher education, K-12, corporate, and federal institutions around the world. Proctorio's suite of Lock Down, Recording, and Verification options allow exam administrators to customize tests for their needed level of security. Proctorio currently serves 4 million active weekly users and has proctored over 50+ million exams since 2013 while maintaining a 99.991% uptime. Learn more at http://www.proctorio.com

About Anthology

Anthology offers the largest EdTech ecosystem on a global scale for education, recently combining with Blackboard to support more than 150 million users in 80 countries. With a mission to provide dynamic, data-informed experiences to the global education community, Anthology helps learners, leaders, and educators achieve their goals through over 60 SaaS products and services designed to advance learning. Discover more about how we are fulfilling our mission for K-12, higher education, business and government institutions at http://www.anthology.com.

