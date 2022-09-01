ñol

Exact Sciences to participate in September investor conference

by PRNewswire
September 1, 2022 6:00 AM | 1 min read

MADISON, Wis., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Exact Sciences Corp. EXAS, a leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, today announced that company management will participate in the following conference and invited investors to participate by webcast.

  • Baird Global Healthcare Conference, New York
    Fireside chat on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 3:45 p.m. ET

The webcast can be accessed in the investor relations section of Exact Sciences' website at www.exactsciences.com.

About Exact Sciences Corp.
A leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, Exact Sciences relentlessly pursues smarter solutions providing the clarity to take life-changing action, earlier. Building on the success of Cologuard® and Oncotype® tests, Exact Sciences is investing in its product pipeline to support patients before and throughout their cancer diagnosis and treatment. Exact Sciences unites visionary collaborators to help advance the fight against cancer. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.exactsciences.com, follow Exact Sciences on Twitter @ExactSciences, or find Exact Sciences on Facebook.

Contact:
Megan Jones
Exact Sciences Corp.
meganjones@exactsciences.com
608-535-8815

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/exact-sciences-to-participate-in-september-investor-conference-301615980.html

SOURCE Exact Sciences Corporation

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Small CapPress Releases