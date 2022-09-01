Fill Finish Manufacturing Market worth $15.2 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fill Finish Manufacturing Market is projected to reach USD 15.2 billion by 2027 from USD 9.2 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Factors such as advancements in technology in manufacturing processes of fill-finish market and increasing growth in biopharmaceutical industries are driving the market.

List of Key Players:

Becton, Dickson and Company (US), Syntegon Technology GmbH ( Germany ), I.M.A. (Industria Macchine Automatiche) S.p.A. ( Italy ), Stevanato Group ( Italy ), West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (US), OPTIMA Packaging Group GmbH ( Germany ), Bausch+Strobel ( Germany ), Groninger & Co. GmbH ( Germany ), and Gerresheimer AG ( Germany ).

The consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the fill-finish manufacturing market, by product, in 2021

On the basis of products, the fill-finish manufacturing industry is divided broadly into consumables and instruments. In 2021, the consumables segment accounted for the largest market share. Factors such as increasing demand for prefilled syringes and the rising use of disposable packaging for biologics are driving the market.

The integrated systems segment accounted for the largest share of instruments, by systems, in the fill-finish manufacturing market in 2021

On the basis of systems, the instrument segment is segmented into integrated systems and standalone systems. In 2021, the integrated systems segment dominated the market. Factors such as benefits of integrated system over standalone systems, such as high-speed lines performing multiple operations, increase productivity are driving the adoption of integrated systems in fill-finish operations of drugs.

Europe accounted for the largest share of the fill-finish manufacturing market in 2021

In 2021, Europe accounted for the largest share of the market among all the regions. Factors such as well-established reimbursement systems for drugs have further enhanced the demand for biologics among patients by making them affordable to consume, and to fulfill this, biopharmaceutical companies have increased their production volumes and expand production capacities and increasing focus on the development of biosimilar due to the patent expiry of key biologics products.

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets