New ezW2 2022 Tax Preparation Software Released For Upcoming 2023 Tax Season

REDMOND, Wash., Sep. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brand new ezW2 2022 Tax form Software from Halfpricesoft.com just released for the upcoming tax season. Employers, HR managers and tax professionals of small to midsize businesses can now purchase the latest version of tax preparation software to get a jump start on the upcoming 2022 tax season. ezW2 makes it easy to file W2, W3, 1099-NEC and 1096 forms, in-house.

"With the latest ezW2 2022 software, customers can get a jump start on the upcoming 2023 tax season." said Halfpricesoft.com Founder, Dr. Ge.

Beginning at only $49 for the small business paper printing version ($99 for the enterprise version) ezW2 software automates the process of completing, printing and filing all W2, W3, 1099-NEC and 1096 forms.

Please note: The IRS does not certify the substitute forms for 1099-NEC or 1096. If you mail the paper forms to the IRS, the red forms are required to fill out 1099-NEC Copy A and 1096.

Potential customers can download this software and test it for compatibility for up to 30 days with no obligation to purchase at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp. The trial version will print forms with a TRIAL watermark and limit e-filing until the license key is purchased and added.

The main features included in the latest version include but are not limited to:

ezW2 software automates the process of completing, printing and filing all W2, W3, 1099-NEC and 1096 forms.

Prints all W2 forms (copy A, B, C, D, 1 and 2) and W3 on plain white paper. The black and white substitute forms of W2 Copy A and W3 are SSA-approved. No pre-printed forms are needed for SSA copies or recipient copies.

ezW2 can print 1099-NEC recipient copies on white paper. The IRS does not currently certify

white paper printing for Copy A so pre-printed forms are needed for only Copy A.

ezW2 can print W2 and 1099-NEC recipient copies into digital PDF files and customers can email

forms easily

ezW2 saves customers valuable time by importing W2 and 1099 data from csv file - no need

for customers to enter the data one by one

ezW2 supports unlimited companies, recipients and forms at no extra charge, making it perfect for accountants, tax preparers and multi-business entrepreneurs as well as individual businesses

W2 and 1099 tax reporting is a breeze for new and seasoned customers. Download new ezW2 software today at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp and is compatible with Windows 11, and other previous versions of Windows

About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software,

including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software,

accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software,

1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software.

Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small

Business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.

