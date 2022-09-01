ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Paratus Energy Services Ltd - Update Regarding SeaMex Group

by PRNewswire
September 1, 2022 2:39 AM | 1 min read

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paratus Energy Services Ltd ("Paratus") announces today that its wholly owned subsidiary SeaMex Holdings Ltd ("SeaMex") and its subsidiaries ("SeaMex Group") has elected an incremental early repurchase of the SeaMex Finance Ltd 12% Senior Secured Notes Due August 2024 (the "Notes"). On August 31, 2022, $25.0 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes (the "Repurchased Notes") were repurchased for an aggregate cash repurchase price of approximately $28.0 million comprised of principal repayment, accrued interest, and call premium (the "Repurchases"). Following the closing of the Repurchases, SeaMex Finance Ltd cancelled the Repurchased Notes, leaving approximately $44 million aggregate principal amounts of Notes outstanding.

SeaMex will continue to opportunistically evaluate its capital allocations, which may include incremental Repurchases in the future.

For further information, please contact:

Hawthorn Advisors
paratus@hawthornadvisors.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/paratus-energy-services-ltd/r/paratus-energy-services-ltd---update-regarding-seamex-group,c3624106

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paratus-energy-services-ltd---update-regarding-seamex-group-301616139.html

SOURCE Paratus Energy Services Ltd

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Accounting newsissuesMaritime/ShipbuildingOilUtilitiesCommoditiesPress Releases