Author Kim Braswell's new book "Kicking Adversity Aside: The 'Coach' Kim Braswell Story" documents the author's experience as an athlete at the University of Georgia

Recent release "Kicking Adversity Aside: The 'Coach' Kim Braswell Story" from Page Publishing author Kim Braswell is an inspiring memoir that shares the author's journey as a part of the football program at the University of Georgia.

MADISON, Ga., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kim Braswell has completed his new book "Kicking Adversity Aside: The 'Coach' Kim Braswell Story": a motivating memoir that transmits a sense of positivity to others facing any type of diversity.

Author Kim Braswell begins his memoir, writing, "When I sat down to begin telling the story of my life as a deaf and diabetic athlete, it reminded me that I had been fighting to overcome adversity from a very early age. I didn't see it that way while growing up—I was just trying to get through each day and learn how to navigate through a world that didn't have time for my problems. But if there's one thing I had learned, it's that every obstacle has a way around it. From the first grade all the way up to today, that's been how I had approached life! That attitude has helped me accomplish things that I could never have imagined—becoming an all-state high school football and baseball player; making a national record of 134 consecutive point-after-touchdown kicks that stood for forty-seven years; playing college football and baseball at the University of Georgia; sparking interest from America's Team, the NFL's Dallas Cowboys, after my college career had ended; and finally, coaching the sports I love for thirty-seven years at the middle and high school levels."

Published by Page Publishing, Kim Braswell's meaningful memoir shares the author's experience as an exceptional athlete who faced many challenges with strength and determination, along with the support of others who believed in him.

