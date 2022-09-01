Paula Magone's newly released "The Dragon Who Saved the Mermaid" is an imaginative tale of love, adventure, and overcoming loneliness

"The Dragon Who Saved the Mermaid" from Christian Faith Publishing author Paula Magone is an enjoyable juvenile fiction that takes readers into the life of a curious mermaid who finds unexpected adventure within and above the waves.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Dragon Who Saved the Mermaid": a creative and vibrant journey of love. "The Dragon Who Saved the Mermaid" is the creation of published author Paula Magone, a loving wife and mother who works in sales and enjoys painting.

Magone shares, "God works in wonderful ways—yes, even for mermaids. If you believe, you shall receive.

"Life is full of adventures, especially for mermaids. These creatures are magical and mystical. They live carefree and happy. They try to mimic their mortal friends on earth.

"We all have busy lives. We try to have fun, especially during hard times. We seek laughter and hope in others as well as ourselves. Life is not easy, though.

"We all have our stories and struggles. Loneliness can be one of those struggles. One can be surrounded by so many wonderful people but never experience true love.

"What is true love?

"True love is unconditional. It's kind, never jealous, thoughtful, and respectful.

"We all need and want this.

"Let's take a journey into the depths of the ocean and experience the life of one mermaid.

"You might have something in common. A little fantasy in our lives can be fun.

"Who knows, you might be standing right next to a live mermaid on earth!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Paula Magone's new book will entertain the imagination while imparting important messages of faith, love, and connection.

Magone brings a unique story to life within the pages of this entertaining fiction.

Consumers can purchase "The Dragon Who Saved the Mermaid" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

