Author Kristen Lewis's new book "The Land of the Forgotten Mermaids" is an engaging children's story that celebrates differences and promotes inclusion

Recent release "The Land of the Forgotten Mermaids" from Page Publishing author Kristen Lewis is an imaginative children's story that explores a world of mermaids and celebrates what makes each mermaid unique.

COWARTS, Ala., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kristen Lewis has completed her new book "The Land of the Forgotten Mermaids": a creative children's story about mermaids with different abilities.

Author Kristen Lewis begins her story, writing, "Far, far away, there was a forgotten land, and in this land, forgotten mermaids swam."

She continues, "These mermaids were all unique, some even rare. Not like the ones you hear of in other lands."

Published by Page Publishing, Kristen Lewis's meaningful tale invites young readers and listeners to come along and see what makes each mermaid rare and unique, as differences are celebrated in this impactful story.

Kristin Lewis is a mother of four—Wyatt, Westen, Willow, and Wynter—and a stepmother of two—Shelby and Gracie. She is married to Timothy Lewis and resides in Alabama.

She is a full-time nurse to Wynter, her daughter who has a trach, ventilator, and G-tube. Her inspiration for books of inclusion came from Wynter and all the friends they have met along the way.

Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase "The Land of the Forgotten Mermaids" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing