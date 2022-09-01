Author Helen Laib's new book "Following Jesus: A Medical Missionary's Journal" is the true account of a doctor's mission to serve the poor and needy all over the world

Recent release "Following Jesus: A Medical Missionary's Journal" from Page Publishing author Helen Laib is both harrowing and heartwarming as it describes the missions of Dr. Laib to some of the most impoverished locations in the world to offer medical care and compassion in the name of Jesus to those devastated by war, natural disasters, famine, and more.

ROCKFORD, Ill., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Helen Laib, a board-certified surgeon, ordained minister, and founder of Circle of Love Foundation, has completed her new book "Following Jesus: A Medical Missionary's Journal": a gripping record of her life's work of carrying out medical mission trips.

"Remote villages in Africa and Asia, a war-refugee village in Guatemala, war-ravaged muddy Sudan, squatters camps in South Africa, slums in India, rugged country in Bangladesh, a tsunami-torn community in Sri Lanka, sweltering in Vietnam, inside a jail in Laos, pulling teeth in a prison in Uganda, under a tree in Cambodia, and in a bamboo gazebo in Thailand—following Jesus is never boring," Dr. Laib writes.

God's compassion compelled Dr. Laib to go to the poor and needy all over the world. She made a commitment to follow Jesus into medical missions at age sixteen and made good on that promise thirty years later with her first medical mission to Vietnam. She is the founder and president of Circle of Love Foundation, a medical mission organization based in Rockford, Illinois. Dr. Laib has organized and led over 110 short-term medical trips to seventeen countries, serving over 112,000 people and resulting in 30,000 people making commitments to also follow Jesus. Dr. Laib has compiled her trip reports so that others can see how faithful God has been in every situation and how He makes all things work out for good.

Published by Page Publishing, Laib's faith-affirming tale will give readers a firsthand look at what life is like in impoverished nations and how vital missionary services can be.

