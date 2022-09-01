Frances J. Hill, Ed. S. new book "My Diary of Poetry" is a mixture of rhyme and rhythms that vary in theme and touch on trust, reality, imagination, habits, and life.

Recent Release "My Diary of Poetry" from Page Publishing author Frances J. Hill, Ed. S. captures the essence of talent, danger, nature, and promises.

MONTGOMERY, Ala., Sep. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Frances J. Hill, Ed. S., a retired educator who wanted to continue with her dream of becoming a writer, has completed her new book "My Diary of Poetry": an inspiring collection of poems to encourage survival, hope, embracing fear, and most of all change.

Hill writes, "Can anyone keep promises? Are promises just myths? How good are people at promises?

Promises are an assurance that one gives to another. However, can one keep those promises?" I will love you forever. I promise. I will always cherish our love. I promise."

Published by Page Publishing, Frances J. Hill, Ed. S.'s emotionally filled collection is fun, magical, exciting, and surprising. Her poems are about caring, love, pain, friends, thankfulness, preparation, and uncertainty. The author hopes readers find pleasure and comfort from reading this diary.

