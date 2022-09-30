ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Celebrating Manufacturing Day: Xometry Presents "Building American Manufacturing Resilience" Webcast

by Globe Newswire
September 30, 2022 2:01 PM | 1 min read
  • Featuring Executives From Forbes, Women in Manufacturing Association and Zogby Strategies
  • Highlighting The Results Of A Just-Released Poll Identifying Key Strategies CEOs Are Taking To Navigate A Changing World And Ensure Continued Growth
  • Streaming Live At 2 p.m. ET On Friday, Oct. 7, Officially Known As "Manufacturing Day"

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry, Inc. XMTR, the global online marketplace connecting enterprise buyers with suppliers of manufacturing services, will celebrate Manufacturing Day by hosting a "Building American Manufacturing Resilience" webcast, featuring executives from Forbes, Women in Manufacturing Association and Zogby Strategies.

Among other things, the discussion will deliver a deep dive into the recently released survey tracking sentiment from more than 150 CEOs. The survey was sponsored by Xometry in a joint effort with Forbes and powered by veteran polling firm John Zogby Strategies.

WHO:

  • Forbes Senior Editor, Amy Feldman
  • Zogby Strategies Managing Partner, Jeremy Zogby
  • Women in Manufacturing Associations President & Founder, Allison Grealis
  • Xometry CEO, Randy Altschuler

WHEN: 2 p.m. ET, Manufacturing Day, Friday, Oct. 7

WHY: Although 90 percent of CEOs expect supply chain concerns to stretch well into 2023, the survey reveals resilience in the face of continued disruption. The majority of CEOs – 80 percent – are planning capital investments, inclusive of talent, technology or other improvements.

WHERE: You can register for the webcast here: https://live.xometry.com/.

A visualization of the survey results is available here

Press Contact:
Illume PR for Xometry, Inc.
Xometry@IllumePR.com 

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/552c4c94-ebfd-4dd9-b923-b13229c07d23


© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsPress Releases