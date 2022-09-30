ñol

The First of Long Island Corporation Announces 5.0% Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend to $.21 Per Share

by Globe Newswire
September 30, 2022 1:00 PM | 1 min read

MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The First of Long Island Corporation FLIC announced today the declaration of a third quarter cash dividend in the amount of $.21 per share. This represents a 5.0% increase over the dividend of $.20 per share declared in the same quarter last year. The dividend will be paid on October 21, 2022 to shareholders of record on October 12, 2022.

The First of Long Island Corporation is the parent company of The First National Bank of Long Island. Through its branch network branded as First National Bank LI, the Bank focuses on business and consumer needs on Long Island and in New York City. We offer a broad set of lending, deposit, investment, and digital products. First National Bank LI is known for its culture of delivering extraordinary service and a "Customer First" banking experience to small and middle market businesses, professional service firms, not-for-profits, municipalities and consumers.

For More Information Contact:
Jay McConie, EVP & CFO
(516) 671-4900, Ext. 7404


