Paris, Amsterdam, September 30, 2022
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield completes sale of Villeneuve 2
Further to an agreement entered into on July 21, 2022, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield ("URW") announces the completion of the disposal of Villeneuve 2 shopping centre, located in the Lille region, to Ceetrus.
With the sale of Villeneuve 2, URW has completed €3.2 Bn of disposals, representing 80% of its €4.0 Bn European disposal programme, at an average NIY of 4.9% and a premium to the last unaffected appraisal of +5.1%.
