AZRE, ABT & LTCH Class Action Deadlines: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, A Top Class Action Firm, Reminds Investors of Last Day to Actively Participate

Azure Power Global Limited AZRE

Class Period: June 15, 2021 - August 26, 2022

Deadline: October 31, 2022

For more info: www.bgandg.com/azre.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) there were procedural irregularities, including deviations from safety and quality standards, at one of Azure's plants; (2) certain project data was manipulated; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's internal controls and procedures were not effective; (4) Azure had received a credible whistleblower report alleging such misconduct; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Abbott Laboratories ABT

Class Period: February 19, 2021 - June 8, 2022

Deadline: October 31, 2022

For more info: www.bgandg.com/abt.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made numerous materially false and misleading statements and omissions concerning what the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") called "egregiously unsanitary" conditions at the Company's Sturgis facility. Specifically, the complaint alleges that Defendants repeatedly touted to investors the safety and salability of Abbott's infant formula brands and their contribution to the Company's sales and revenue growth.

Latch, Inc. f/k/a TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp.

LTCH LTCHW, TSIA, TSIAW, TSIAU)

Class Period: May 13, 2021 - August 25, 2022

Deadline: October 31, 2022

For more info: www.bgandg.com/ltch.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) there were unreported sales arrangements related to hardware devices; (2) as a result, the Company had improperly recognized revenue throughout fiscal 2021 and first quarter 2022; (3) there were material weaknesses in Latch's internal control over financial reporting related to revenue recognition; (4) as a result of the foregoing, Latch would restate financial statements for fiscal 2021 and first quarter 2022; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

