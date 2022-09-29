Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



​LOS ANGELES, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. ("Sunlight" or the "Company") SUNL investors that the law firm has initiated an investigation on behalf of investors that lost money on their Sunlight stock. Sunlight investors are encouraged to contact the firm to discuss their legal rights.

On September 28, 2022, Sunlight announced that, "an installer liquidity event and volatile interest rates will impact its full-year 2022 financial performance. As a result, the Company is withdrawing its previously-provided full-year 2022 outlook metrics."

The Company further disclosed that, "One of Sunlight's largest solar installers has notified the Company that due to cash flow challenges, the installer is in the process of winding down its operations, likely restricting its ability to fully meet its financial obligations. As a result, Sunlight expects to impair $30 to $33 million in advances to that installer on the Company's balance sheet as of September 30, 2022."

On this news, Sunlight's stock fell over 50% on September 29, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

