EZLynx Announces New Innovation Across Product Portfolio

LEWISVILLE, Tx., Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZLynx®, an Applied company, today announced increased investment and innovation across its EZLynx product portfolio at Applied Net 2022. The latest advancements in the EZLynx portfolio will enable agencies to accelerate growth, stay competitive, prioritize retention, and streamline agency workflows to create simpler and more connected interactions with customers.

Notably, the latest release includes a new Performance Goals module for EZLynx Management System, which will enable agencies to better manage and grow their businesses by setting growth targets, measuring progress in visible ways, and tracking targets to completion. Performance Goals will provide the flexibility to set goals as absolute increases, percentage increases, or target numbers to be reached within three key areas of business: Policies in Force, Annualized Premium, and Written Premium. It will allow agencies to tailor their goals by the carrier, policy type, line of business, and state, better positioning agencies to monitor their progress and build their book of business.

Additional advancements to the EZLynx portfolio include:

Customer Feedback, Referrals, & Google Reviews: In EZLynx Client Center, agents can collect customer feedback directly within the customer portal, add customer referrals to the agency's sales pipeline as leads, and provide easy access for clients to leave Google reviews on the agency's Google Review page.

In EZLynx Client Center, agents can collect customer feedback directly within the customer portal, add customer referrals to the agency's sales pipeline as leads, and provide easy access for clients to leave Google reviews on the agency's Google Review page. Automation of Invoices: Within EZLynx Automation Center, a new Invoice Created trigger automates the delivery of invoices and tasks to follow up.

Within EZLynx Automation Center, a new Invoice Created trigger automates the delivery of invoices and tasks to follow up. Rating Broker Fees: In EZLynx Rating Engine, broker fees can be set up by carrier, state and line of business, and agents can enter a flat dollar amount or a percentage up to two decimal places, to display as a separate line item during the quoting process.

In EZLynx Rating Engine, broker fees can be set up by carrier, state and line of business, and agents can enter a flat dollar amount or a percentage up to two decimal places, to display as a separate line item during the quoting process. Submissions Center Automation: Two new triggers have been added called Commercial Submission Added and Commercial Submission Updates. These triggers automate regular agency activities, like schedule checklists, generating documents, and more, at these specific milestones along the commercial submission process.

"EZLynx is committed to investing in intelligent innovations that deliver enhanced value in the core of our platform through automation and connectivity," said Brenna Johnson, vice president of product management, EZLynx. "EZLynx is excited to also foray into data analytics with more visibility and tracking into business performance goals than ever, helping agencies plan for scalable growth one milestone at a time."

The Applied products and logos are trademarks of Applied Systems, Inc., registered in the U.S.

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world's largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied's people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

About EZLynx

EZLynx pioneered personal lines real-time comparative rating, enabling agents to generate quotes from multiple insurance carriers with a single data entry point. Today, over 20,000 agencies rely on EZLynx to provide more than eight million home, auto, and package rating transactions every month. EZLynx has also expanded beyond personal lines comparative rating by creating innovative software solutions that transform every facet of agency life, including agency management, client self-servicing, sales pipeline management, marketing and communications, accounting, eSignature, and more, all available on a unified, one platform solution.

Lauren Malcolm EZLynx lmalcolm@appliedsystems.com