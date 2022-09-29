Avalon GloboCare Receives Allowance for Joint U.S. Patent

FREEHOLD, N.J., Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalon GloboCare Corp. AVCO, a leading global developer of innovative cell-based technologies and therapeutics, today provided an update regarding the Company's intellectual property portfolio featuring its QTY protein code technology.



The Company received a Notice of Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) related to its QTY fusion water-soluble receptor protein platform. The patent was jointly filed with Dr. Shuguang Zhang of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and covers seven claims related to the technology.

The Company also submitted a new patent application to the USPTO related to its QTY glucose transporter technology. This patent application was also jointly filed with Dr. Shuguang Zhang of MIT. QTY glucose transporters are deregulated in many tumor types and are potentially important targets for cancer therapy.

The "QTY Code," is a breakthrough technology that can turn difficult to work with water-insoluble transmembrane receptor proteins into water-soluble proteins, enabling their potential use in many clinical applications, including drug development.

Avalon's proprietary AVA-Trap™ technology utilizes the artificial intelligence (AI) enhanced QTY Code technology to turn receptor molecules into antibody-like decoy receptors that are able to mop up cytokines and chemokines, which are excessively produced during pathological conditions, such as COVID-19 and cancer metastasis.

"We continue to strengthen our IP portfolio as we believe our novel QTY code protein design technology holds great potential for biotechnology applications and could generate significant clinical advancements in cellular immunotherapy and immune-oncology," said David Jin, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Avalon. "Our AI-enhanced protein design QTY Code technology co-developed with MIT's Dr. Zhang is a novel platform that produces water-soluble proteins for a wide spectrum of biomedical applications including the design and construction of novel targets for application in cellular immunotherapy."

"We are also pleased to submit a new patent application to the USPTO related to QTY glucose transporters, which are important cancer therapy targets. We believe using the QTY technology will accelerate our understanding of these proteins and the development of antibodies against them to treat cancer," said Dr. Jin.

About Avalon GloboCare Corp.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. AVCO is a clinical-stage, vertically integrated, leading CellTech bio-developer dedicated to advancing and empowering innovative, transformative immune effector cell therapy, exosome technology, as well as cell therapy related companion diagnostics. Avalon also provides strategic advisory and outsourcing services to facilitate and enhance its clients' growth and development, as well as competitiveness in healthcare and CellTech industry markets. Through its subsidiary structure with unique integration of verticals from innovative R&D to automated bioproduction and accelerated clinical development, Avalon is establishing a leading role in the fields of cellular immunotherapy (including CAR-T/NK), exosome technology (ACTEX™), and regenerative therapeutics. For more information about Avalon GloboCare, please visit www.avalon-globocare.com.

For the latest updates on Avalon GloboCare's developments, please follow our twitter at @avalongc_avco

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website (http://www.sec.gov). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, and governmental and public policy changes. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

Contact Information:

Avalon GloboCare Corp.

4400 Route 9, Suite 3100

Freehold, NJ 07728

PR@Avalon-GloboCare.com

Investor Relations:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: (212) 671-1020 Ext. 304

avco@crescendo-ir.com