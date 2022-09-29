David Wallach Elected to TCN Worldwide Board of Directors

Calgary AB, Canada, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H. Ross Ford, president and CEO of TCN Worldwide, is pleased to announce this year's TCN Worldwide Board of Directors. David Wallach, President of Barclay Street Real Estate/TCN Worldwide and Founder of Triumph Real Estate Group of Funds in Alberta, will serve as an at-large Board Member.

"We are extremely pleased to announce David Wallach as a TCN Worldwide Board Member, stated H. Ross Ford. "The individuals that serve on the TCN Board of Directors are among the best and brightest in the industry. This diverse group of experienced professionals, each recognized as a leader in their respective marketplace, reflects the quality of those firms that make-up our membership roster. David has contributed to TCN's ongoing expansion and success as an organization with infectious enthusiasm since first joining the organization in 2011. He has acted in an advisory role, served as a regional vice president, and was elected to the Board of Directors in 2015 where he served for four years. We welcome him back to our Board of Directors and appreciate his ongoing commitment to our organization."

David's career started over 30 years ago in Israel where he owned a successful insurance brokerage company and was President and GM of his favorite professional basketball team. However, David saw bigger opportunities in his future when he, his wife and three children immigrated to Canada in 1999.

In 2000, David began his career in Canadian commercial real estate and was later invited to join a group of senior negotiators who bought an established real estate firm in 2001. In 2003, David assumed the leadership role of President with a rigorous business growth plan in mind and in 2004 the brokerage was rebranded under the name Barclay Street Real Estate. Since then, David has expanded Barclay Street Real Estate from a small local establishment with a handful of brokers to one of the most prominent and respected commercial real estate brokerage in Alberta.

The 2023 TCN Worldwide Board of Directors includes:

William Sitar Jr., Vice President at Sitar Realty/TCN Worldwide in New Jersey. Mr. Sitar will serve as Chairman.

Timothy Mitchell, Principal at Norris & Stevens, Inc./TCN Worldwide in Portland. Mr. Mitchell will serve as Vice Chairman.

Jonathan Rosenberg, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of LevRose Commercial Real Estate/TCN Worldwide in Phoenix. Mr. Rosenberg will serve as Treasurer.

Ben Azulay, Principal & Executive Managing Director at Bradford Allen Realty/TCN Worldwide in Chicago. Mr. Azulay will serve as Secretary.

Paul Licausi, President of LS Commercial Real Estate Services, Inc./TCN Worldwide in Kansas City, will serve as an at-large Board Member.

H. Ross Ford, President & CEO of TCN Worldwide. Mr. Ford is responsible for the strategic direction of the organization and the implementation of all expansion and networking initiatives.



