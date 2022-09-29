Sodium Lactate Market to reach USD 421.4 Million, Globally, by 2027 at 8.4% CAGR, Says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sodium Lactate Market is projected to reach USD 421.4 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.4% from USD 281.3 million in 2022, according to a new study published by MarketsandMarkets™. Numerous industries, including those in the food and beverage, cosmetics, personal care, and pharmaceutical sectors, use sodium lactate extensively. It is most commonly used as a pH regulator and moisturiser in various skin care products in the cosmetics sector. The product is used in the food and beverage business in addition to the cosmetics industry. It is also utilised in a variety of foods, particularly seafood and meat products, as a natural food additive and as a preservative.

List of Key Players in Sodium Lactate Market:



Corbion (Netherlands),

TCI America (US),

Foodchem International Corporation (China),

Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology Co., Ltd (China) and

Hefei Tnj Chemical Industry Co., Ltd (China) have undertaken various strategies in the sodium lactate industry.

Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges in Sodium Lactate Market:

Driver: Growing food & beverages industry

Restraints: Dependency on imports

Opportunities: Growing demand from cosmetics industry

Challenges: Stringent government regulation

Key Findings of the Study:

Based on form, liquid is projected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Food & beverages segment is projected to be the fastest growing application in sodium lactate market, in terms of value.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for sodium lactate during the forecast period, in terms of value and volume.

Initial production of sodium lactate takes place in the liquid state. Due to its mild oiliness and effective moisturising properties, it is often utilised in the production of soaps, lotions, and shampoo. Because sodium lactate conforms with several rules established by regulatory agencies and the governments of numerous nations, its use on human skin is safe.



Food & beverages application is projected to be the fastes growing application, in terms of value, during the forecast period. Due to its extensive utilisation in several food items and drinks, the food and beverage sector has become one of the major application industries. Sodium lactate is utilised to stabilise the food item due to the cushioning action. In order to enhance the tastes of food, particularly meat products like hog, poultry, and beef as well as a few fish items, it is also used as a spice.



During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is projected to grow at highest CAGR, in terms of value. During the forecast period, China and India are anticipated to be the leading investment destinations in the market. The Asia Pacific region is poised to increase on the account of increasing demand from the end-use industries like pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and especially food & beverages.



