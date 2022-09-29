ñol

Contribute
Europe Indoor Air Quality Monitoring Solution Market to Reach USD 1,321.4 Million by 2029 | IAQ Industry CAGR 6.9%

by Globe Newswire
September 29, 2022 2:49 AM | 11 min read

Pune, India, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Europe Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) monitoring solution market size was valued at USD 779.0 million in 2021. The market is expected to grow from USD 830.6 million in 2022 to USD 1,321.4 million by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. Increasing smart home constructions and the rising adoption of UN frameworks to reduce greenhouse gas emissions are expected to fuel market progress. Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its report titled "Europe Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) Monitoring Solution Market, 2022-2029."

COVID-19 Impact:

Constant Demand for Optimum Air Quality Fueled Market Progress

The market was positively impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic due to the rising demand for optimum air quality as the sudden spike in COVID-19 infections contaminated the air. Furthermore, manufacturers opted for online retail to improve their sales and continue operations. Moreover, manufacturers opted for reduced capacities, advanced production techniques, and part-time shifts to enhance their growth prospects. These factors fueled the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) monitoring solution industry's growth during the pandemic.

Segments

Fixed Indoor Monitor Segment to Dominate Owing to Increasing Installations Across Industrial and Commercial Applications

By type, the market is segmented into portable indoor monitor and fixed indoor monitor. The fixed indoor monitor segment is expected to dominate owing to rising installations across industrial and commercial applications.

Residential Segment to Dominate Owing to Extensive Demand for Fresh Indoor Air Quality (IAQ)

Based on application, the market is segregated into government buildings, residential, commercial, industrial, and others. The residential segment is expected to dominate owing to extensive demand for fresh Indoor Air Quality (IAQ). Country-wise, the European market is clubbed into Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Sweden, Russia, and the rest of Europe.

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Drivers and Restraints

Rising Pollution to Fuel Industry Growth

IAQ monitoring solution refers to the air quality around building structures. Rising air pollution worldwide is expected to fuel the demand for the monitoring solution. Furthermore, poor spaces, ventilation issues, and health concerns may lead to the industry's growth. Moreover, the increasing risks of pollution among children and the elderly population are likely to foster the adoption of Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) monitoring solutions. Also, rising indoor pollutants are expected to foster the adoption of air monitoring solutions. These factors may drive the Europe Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) monitoring solution market growth.

However, high production costs associated with the air monitoring solution may hinder the industry's growth.

Regional Insights

Increasing Government Initiatives for Limiting Adverse Health Effects to Foster Growth in Germany

Germany is projected to dominate the Europe Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) monitoring solution market share due to rising government initiatives for limiting adverse health effects. The market in Germany stood at USD 172.5 million in 2021 and is expected to gain a huge portion of the market share in the coming years. Furthermore, the increasing demand for smart care products may propel the industry growth.

In Italy, the increasing development of the industrial sector is expected to foster the demand for monitoring solutions. Furthermore, rising demand for IoT-enabled IAQ sensors in commercial and residential applications is expected to propel the industry growth.

Europe Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) Monitoring Solution Market -Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report AttributeDetails
Market size value in 2022USD 830.6 Million
Revenue forecast in 2029USD 1321.4 Million
Growth RateCAGR of almost 6.9% 2022-2029
Base Year2021
Historic Years2018 - 2020
Forecast Years2022 - 2029
Segments CoveredBy Type, By Application, By Country
Forecast UnitsValue (USD Billion), and Volume (Units)
Quantitative UnitsRevenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2029
Regions CoveredNorth America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and Rest of World
Countries CoveredUnites States, Canada, Mexico, Unites Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others
Number of Companies CoveredTesto SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), Airthings (Norway), 3M (U.S.), Vaisala (Finland), Honeywell International (U.S.), InsightAir (Bulgaria), IOT Factory (Belgium), ENVIRA IOT (Spain), Aeroqual (New Zealand), ROTRONIC AG (Switzerland)
Europe Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) Monitoring Solution Market CoverageMarket growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.
Customization ScopeAvail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.


Competitive Landscape

Major Players Announce Novel Products to Elevate their Brand Image

The prominent companies operating in the market announce novel products to elevate their brand image. For example, ENVIRA IOT announced its novel IAQ device in September 2020. This device showcases the transmission risk index by determining environmental conditions. It offers healthy air and monitors air quality. This strategy may allow the company to elevate its brand image and attract more consumers. Furthermore, companies devise research and development, mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and automation to boost their market position globally.

Key Industry Development

  • August 2021- Envira IoT partnered with Sinay to expand its presence in France and offer wireless monitoring air quality networks.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Report

  • Testo SE & Co. KGaA (Germany)
  • Airthings (Norway)
  • 3M (U.S.)
  • Vaisala (Finland)
  • Honeywell International (U.S.)
  • InsightAir (Bulgaria)
  • IOT Factory (Belgium)
  • ENVIRA IOT (Spain)
  • Aeroqual (New Zealand)
  • ROTRONIC AG (Switzerland)

Table of Content:

  • Introduction
    • Definition, By Segment
    • Research Methodology/Approach
    • Data Sources
  • Executive Summary
  • Market Dynamics
    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators
    • Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends
    • Impact of COVID-19
      • Short-term Impact
      • Long-term Impact
  • Competition Landscape
    • Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players
    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players
    • Europe Indoor Air Quality Solutions Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2021
  • Europe Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) Monitoring Solution Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2018-2029
    •  
      • Key Findings
      • By Type (USD Mn)
        • Fixed Indoor Monitor
        • Portable Indoor Monitor
      • By Application (USD Mn)
        • Residential
        • Commercial
        • Industrial
        • Government Buildings
        • Others
      • By Country (USD Mn)
        • Germany
          • By Application
            • Residential
            • Commercial
            • Industrial
            • Government Buildings
            • Others
        • France
          • By Application
            • Residential
            • Commercial
            • Industrial
            • Government Buildings
            • Others
        • United Kingdom
          • By Application
            • Residential
            • Commercial
            • Industrial
            • Government Buildings
            • Others
        • Italy
          • By Application
            • Residential
            • Commercial
            • Industrial
            • Government Buildings
            • Others
        • Spain
          • By Application
            • Residential
            • Commercial
            • Industrial
            • Government Buildings
            • Others
        • Sweden
          • By Application
            • Residential
            • Commercial
            • Industrial
            • Government Buildings
            • Others
        • Russia
          • By Application
            • Residential
            • Commercial
            • Industrial
            • Government Buildings
            • Others
        • Rest of Europe

TOC Continued...!

