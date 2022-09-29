Proactive news headlines including Auric Mining, Eclipse Metals, Elementos Ltd and American Rare Earths

Sydney, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:



Auric Mining Ltd AWJ has received firm commitments to raise $1,130,200 via a share placement at $0.072 per share as it kicks off a busy period of exploration and development at Chalice West and Jeffreys Find projects in WA. Click here

has engaged a leading European consultancy group to assist with environmental and social impact assessments (EIA and SIA) for its Ivittuut Project in Greenland. Click here Elementos Ltd ( ELT ELTLF has confirmed conventional and modern tin flowsheet from its pilot scale metallurgical test work program at its flagship Oropesa Project in Spain. Click here

's latest metallurgical test work from its La Paz rare earths deposit continues to prove the potential of the project. Click here First Graphene Ltd ( FGR FGPHF has gone to market with a new range of cement and concrete products aimed at reducing CO2 emissions and improving concrete durability. Click here

has hit a new high-grade lode with results of up to 6 metres at 25.83 g/t gold from extension drilling at Mulga Bill deposit of the Side Well Gold Project near Meekatharra in Western Australia. Click here Havilah Resources Ltd HAV is encouraged by results from an ongoing open pit resource expansion drilling program at the Mutooroo Project, 60 kilometres southwest of Broken Hill, that point to potential growth in the copper-cobalt-gold resource. Click here

has kicked off a five-grid time domain electromagnetic (EM) survey at the Piedmont Nickel-Cobalt Project in the Alpe Laghetto area of Northern Italy. Click here Creso Pharma Ltd ( CPH COPHF 's Canadian subsidiary Mernova Medicinal Inc has successfully actioned several growth initiatives, including introducing new strains to a range of provincial partners and launching new stock keeping units (SKU). Click here

has flowed helium to the surface at its JXSN#4 exploration well, part of the Galactica/Pegasus prospect in Las Animas County, Colorado. Click here Hawsons Iron Ltd HIO will welcome the Hon Tony McGrady to the board as a non-executive director, effective on October 3, 2022. Click here

continues to intersect broad, high-grade gold from resource definition drilling at its 4.2-million-ounce Bankan Gold Project in Guinea, raising the probability of lifting the current resource estimate. Click here Evolution Energy Minerals Ltd EV is trading higher on teaming up with Yichang Xincheng Graphite Co (YXGC) to transform coarse flake concentrate from the Chilalo Graphite Project in Tanzania into value-added graphite products. Click here

has signed a binding subscription and option agreement to acquire a 26% interest in Dingo HPA Pty Ltd, an Australian proprietary company aiming to produce high purity alumina (HPA) from recycled feedstock. Click here Newfield Resources Ltd NWF has raised approximately $1 million from the issue of 2,857,143 fully paid ordinary shares at an issue price of $0.35 per share. Click here

, a regenerative medicine company, welcomes results from a 'crossover' trial for the OrthoATI™ rotator cuff treatment that underscores the high success rate and long efficacy period of the treatment in comparison with corticosteroid treatments. Click here Rumble Resources Ltd RTR has extended the Chinook zinc-lead prospect at Earaheedy Project in WA after uncovering a new, 2.2-kilometre high-grade feeder structure. Click here

has unearthed two broad zones of polymetallic mineralisation at the Mount Squires Project in Western Australia in first-pass reconnaissance aircore drilling, confirming the unique multi-commodity potential of the tenure. Click here Anson Resources Ltd ASN expects to further boost resources at Paradox Lithium Project in Utah, USA, after discovering multiple new lithium-rich zones in resource definition drilling at Cane Creek 32-1 well. Click here

