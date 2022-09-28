5E Advanced Materials to Commence Process to Recruit New CEO

HOUSTON, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. FEAM 5EA ("5E" or the "Company"), a boron and lithium company with U.S. government Critical Infrastructure designation for its 5E Boron Americas (Fort Cady) Complex, today announced the resignation of its President and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Henri Tausch, effective October 31, 2022.

Mr. Tausch has resigned for personal reasons and the Company has commenced an immediate search for a replacement.

Mr. Anthony Hall will lead the Company effective November 1, 2022 until the appointment of a new CEO is confirmed. For the past eleven years Mr. Hall has been managing listed companies, serving as the founding CEO and Managing Director of ASX listed Highfield Resources in 2011 that went from a $10 million IPO to an ASX300 company and successfully stewarding American Pacific Borates Limited (the former parent company of 5E) through an ASX listing in 2017 to a Nasdaq primary listing in March 2022 as a founding director. Mr. Hall holds a Bachelor of Laws (Honors), Bachelor of Business (Accounting and Finance), a Graduate Diploma of Applied Finance and Investment, and is an Associate of the Governance Institute of Australia. Mr. Hall has more than twenty-five years commercial experience in strategy, venture capital, risk management, and compliance.

Commenting on Mr. Tausch, Mr. David Salisbury, 5E Chairman, said:

"Henri led our re-domiciliation to the US which resulted in the Company being listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market. His leadership was important during this process and has resulted in the Company having a solid position to build into the US. The strong leadership team assembled during his tenure will continue executing the Company's strategy to become a fully integrated global leader in boron and lithium advanced materials. We wish Henri the very best with his future endeavors."

About 5E Advanced Materials, Inc.

5E Advanced Materials, Inc. FEAM 5EA is focused on becoming a vertically integrated global leader and supplier of boron specialty and advanced materials, complemented by lithium co-product production. The Company's mission is to become a supplier of these critical materials to industries addressing global decarbonization, food and domestic security. Boron and lithium products will target applications in the fields of electric transportation, clean energy infrastructure, such as solar and wind power, fertilizers, and domestic security. The business strategy and objectives are to develop capabilities ranging from upstream extraction and product sales of boric acid, lithium carbonate and potentially other co-products, to downstream boron advanced material processing and development. The business is based on our large domestic boron and lithium resource, which is located in Southern California and designated as Critical Infrastructure by the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

