OBX Room in the Inn Receives $40,000 Grant from SECU Foundation to Expand Services for the Homeless

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SECU Foundation has provided a $40,000 grant to OBX Room in the Inn (RITI), a non-profit that provides seasonal hospitality, food, shelter, and year-round support services to homeless men and women in Dare County. The funding will help the organization develop a strategic plan for financial sustainability and program analysis to help identify long and short-term goals to support community needs.



OBX Room in the Inn has served more than 500 homeless individuals since 2009, partnering with community resources including churches, Interfaith Community Outreach, Dare County Department of Social Services, Crossroads Outreach, Outer Banks Port Health Services, local physicians, and over 100 volunteers each year.

"This organization is a great asset to the Outer Banks region and Dare County," said Chad Holloman, SECU senior vice president. "OBX Room in the Inn has shown the need for expanded programs and services to help adults experiencing homelessness regain control of their lives. We are pleased to support their efforts to help tackle and end the cycle of homelessness."

"This recently awarded grant from SECU Foundation is the largest in the history of RITI," said Michael Jones, OBX Room in the Inn executive director. "Since founded 13 years ago, we have been evolving from a grassroots effort into a structured and professional non-profit organization, with programs and services to help improve the lives of homeless adults in need. This grant will serve as a needed impetus to continue to expand and grow our program in order to meet the needs of as many people as possible. The OBX Room in the Inn family remains intensely grateful for this opportunity given to us by the SECU Foundation, and we are hopeful for our future."

About SECU and SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for 85 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the United States with $53 billion in assets and serves over 2.6 million members through 273 branch offices, over 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone, www.ncsecu.org and a Mobile App. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare, and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $235 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide.

