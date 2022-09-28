The Corrugated Handle Box Market Is Expected To Grow At An Almost 5% Rate, Driven By An Increase In Online Shopping As Per The Business Research Company's Corrugated Handle Box Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company's research report on the corrugated handle box market, the increase in online shopping will propel the growth of the corrugated handle box market going forward. Online shopping allows consumers to buy goods or services over the Internet using a web browser. Corrugated handle boxes are used by online retailers as storage or transit containers. These boxes can be used for everything from functional to ornamental purposes.

For instance, according to the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (NASDAQ), an American stock exchange that manages global electronic securities trading, predicted that 95% of all purchases in the UK would be made through online platforms by 2040. Hence, the increase in online shopping is expected to drive the growth of the corrugated handle box market.



The global corrugated handle box market is expected to grow from $40.94 billion in 2021 to $43.54 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The global corrugated handle box market is expected to grow to $52.81 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.9%.

Product innovation is gaining popularity in the corrugated handle box market trends. Major companies operating in the corrugated handle box sector are focusing on efficient and innovative packaging and shipping systems to improve the functionality, durability, and convenience of the shipping process and ensure easy monitoring of packages. For instance, in April 2020, Samsung Electronics, a South Korea-based electronics company, launched a new eco-friendly cardboard packaging across its Lifestyle TV product portfolio. The packaging is made from corrugated cardboard and is equipped with a manual that can be accessed by scanning the QR code on the box.

Major players in the corrugated handle box market are Reid Packaging, Allen Field Company Inc., Unicraft, Guangzhou Bosing Paper Printing and Packaging Co. Ltd., GWP Group, WH Skinner, CBS Packaging, Riverside Paper, Rengo Co. Ltd., Mondi Group, DS Smith, Shanghai Forests Packaging Group Co. Ltd., Planet Paper Box Group Inc., and Riverside Paper Co. Inc.

The global corrugated handle box market analysis is segmented by material into kraft paper, container board, corrugated board, recycled paper, molded fiber pulp, others; by printing technology into digital printing, flexography printing, lithography printing; by end user into agriculture, chemicals, food and drink, pharma, personal care, retail, others.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the corrugated handle box market in 2021. The regions covered in the global corrugated handle box market research report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

