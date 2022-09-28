Govenda Launches D&O Questionnaire Suite

Pittsburgh, PA, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just in time for D&O season, Govenda introduces D&O Suite, a complete online system that includes everything needed to conduct Director and Officer (D&O) Questionnaires, Board and CEO Assessments, and other processes that entail gathering sensitive information.

D&O questionnaires can be cumbersome—and are dreaded by board members, administrators and counsel alike. Govenda's D&O Suite eliminates the need to navigate multiple systems, and automated or customizable reminders minimize the time spent prompting members to complete their questionnaires. D&O Suite offers the right blend of technology and included services to get companies up and running without expensive consultants and unnecessary delays.

"Every year we hear how tedious D&O questionnaires are for board members and how frustrating it is for General Counsel and Corporate Secretaries to keep track of progress across the organization," said Marion Lewis, CEO and Co-Founder of Govenda. "We created D&O Suite to eliminate those burdens for everyone." Lewis continued, "Govenda's New D&O Suite includes everything in one system, instead of spread out across lots of emails and confusing network folders."

D&O Suite, built on Govenda's leading Board Success Platform™, is designed to work alongside any existing board portal, enabling rapid implementation of secure board of directors evaluations and providing valuable insights into completion and progress rates. All services required to refresh and update your questionnaires are included. D&O Suite is available today and can be up and running in less than one week.

Govenda is the first and only Board Success Platform™, allowing everyone involved in the board process access to everything they need, whenever they need it. This groundbreaking platform is simple, secure, and built with the board member experience in mind. It allows companies to focus on good governance instead of fighting with bad software. Named to the 2020 and 2021 Inc. 5000's Fastest-Growing Companies List, Govenda is female-founded and female-led. It serves C-suite and corporate governance executives and board members who lead companies in healthcare/pharma, financial services, manufacturing, higher education, and other industries worldwide.

