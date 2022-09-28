Cologix Board Appoints Laura Ortman As Chief Executive Officer

DENVER, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cologix , North America's leading network-neutral interconnection and hyperscale edge data center company, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Laura Ortman as its Chief Executive Officer, effective October 12, 2022. Laura currently holds the position of President and Chief Revenue Officer at Cologix.



Ortman will succeed CEO Bill Fathers, who will remain as Chairman of Cologix's Board of Directors and as a Senior Operating Partner at Stonepeak, a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets and the controlling shareholder in Cologix.

"Laura is an innovative and dynamic leader, and the ideal choice to guide Cologix as it continues its expansion in the fast-growing, digital infrastructure market opportunity," said Fathers. "Her extensive industry knowledge, highly effective leadership style and a proven ability to adapt and innovate while delivering operational excellence will continue to be major assets as we work to meet the immense demands of the growing digital economy. I am confident Laura's customer-centric approach will propel Cologix to new heights as we continue to meet the evolving needs of our customers."

Ortman brings 25 years of expertise as a global leader of technology companies, holding executive leadership positions at Equinix and VMware before joining Cologix. As President and Chief Revenue Officer at Cologix, Ortman led strategic sales and revenue strategy, focusing on deepening customer relationships and broadening the company's go-to-market strategy. Her role evolved to drive product, technology and IT strategies. During her time as President and Chief Revenue Officer, Ortman was responsible for driving record revenue growth from a relentless focus on customer experience and segmentation while creating an excellent culture and being central to several key decisions, including the launch of ScalelogixSM and platform innovation.

"I am excited to lead this exceptional and high-performing organization through its next chapter of growth," said Ortman. "It is an honor to lead and work alongside the amazing team at Cologix. I look forward to building on the strong foundation and positive growth we have established over the past few years. I want to thank Bill for his vision, leadership, partnership and collaboration over the years."

Ortman's appointment follows several years of continuing expansion and partnership with Stonepeak, including a $3 billion equity recapitalization in April 2022.

"Throughout her tenure at Cologix, Laura has been instrumental in making the company the financially and operationally strong organization it is today," said Stonepeak Managing Director Cyrus Gentry. "We know she is an exceptional leader, and like her predecessor, Bill Fathers, has the same vision to guide Cologix as we progress on the company's expansion efforts."

Ortman joined Cologix in August of 2018 as President and Chief Revenue Officer. She has thrived on building strong relationships and driving high-performing teams in creating a "Together We Win" culture to deliver a best-in-class experience for customers that has resulted in double-digit revenue growth over the past three years. Ortman encourages and supports other women in the company and spearheaded the creation of Cologix's first Employee Resource Group – the Cologix Women's Connection Network. She also is a Board member of Digital Edge DC based in Singapore.

In addition to her executive accomplishments, Ortman has received an industry leadership award from the Professional Business Women of California (PBWC) for her commitment to supporting women in technology. Ortman also serves on the Advisory Board for the University of Colorado Boulder - Leeds School of Business, and on the Alumni Board and College of Business Dean's Advisory Board for the University of Alabama – Huntsville. Laura holds an MBA in Information Systems from Regis University and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (BSBA) in Marketing from the University of Alabama in Huntsville, where she played tennis as a NCAA college athlete.

About Stonepeak

Stonepeak is a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets with approximately $51.7 billion of assets under management. Through its investment in defensive, hard-asset businesses globally, Stonepeak aims to create value for its investors and portfolio companies, and to have a positive impact on the communities in which it operates. Stonepeak sponsors investment vehicles focused on private equity and credit. The firm provides capital, operational support, and committed partnership to sustainably grow investments in its target sectors, which include communications, energy transition, transport and logistics, and social infrastructure. Stonepeak is headquartered in New York with offices in Austin, Hong Kong, Houston, London, and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.stonepeak.com .

About Cologix Inc.

Cologix provides carrier- and cloud-neutral hyperscale edge data centers and services across North America. Cologix is the interconnection hub for cloud service providers, carriers and a rich ecosystem of partners who want to deploy applications at the very edge across Canada and the U.S. With a growing portfolio of next generation facilities that meet the unique requirements for hyperscale growth with deep connectivity, Cologix offers massive scale and tailor-made data center solutions to accelerate customers' digital transformation. For on-demand connectivity for scale and control, Cologix Access Marketplace provides fast, reliable, self-service provisioning. For a tour of one of our data centers in Ashburn, Columbus, Dallas, Jacksonville, Lakeland, Minneapolis, Montréal, New Jersey, Silicon Valley, Toronto or Vancouver visit Cologix or email . Follow Cologix on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Media Contact for Cologix:

Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA)

jsa_cologix@jsa.net

Media Contact for Stonepeak:

Kate Beers

beers@stonepeak.com

+1 646-540-5225

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e640aa7a-553f-4f8c-9e5e-c2f862276f76