RAPT Therapeutics Strengthens Leadership Team with Two New Key Hires

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. RAPT, a clinical-stage, immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in inflammatory diseases and oncology, today announced the appointment of Jennifer Nicholson as Senior Vice President of Regulatory Affairs and Quality Assurance and Adnan Rahman as Vice President of Commercial.

"It is a pleasure to welcome both Jennifer and Adnan to the RAPT leadership team at this exciting time of growth for the Company," said Brian Wong, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of RAPT Therapeutics. "The combination of their regulatory, commercial and marketing expertise is invaluable as we advance our RPT193 program into late stage trials in atopic dermatitis and asthma and continue development of FLX475 program in multiple cancer indications."

Jennifer Nicholson

Jennifer brings over 20 years of biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry regulatory expertise, with significant experience across all stages of development in oncology including hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Most recently, she served as Vice President of Regulatory Affairs at Kronos Bio. Prior to Kronos Bio, she was Head of Global Regulatory Science at Acerta Pharma, a member of the AstraZeneca Group. Jennifer was the Global Regulatory Lead for the Calquence® (acalabrutinib) US NDA, which was granted accelerated approval in 2017, as well as for subsequent global filings. Prior to joining Acerta, Jennifer was Senior Director of Regulatory Affairs at Bavarian Nordic, where she focused on immuno-oncology and vaccine products. Earlier in her career, Jennifer worked as the Global Regulatory Lead on various hematology and oncology products at Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Onyx Pharmaceuticals and Genentech. Jennifer holds a B.S. in Biochemistry and Cell Biology from the University of California, San Diego and an M.H.A. from the Gillings School of Global Public Health at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Adnan Rahman

Adnan brings over 20 years of biopharmaceutical commercial and marketing expertise. Most recently, he served as Global Commercial Lead of Dermatology at Arena Pharmaceuticals, acquired by Pfizer., where he led global commercial strategy for its principal asset, Etrasimod, in atopic dermatitis and alopecia areata. Prior to Arena Pharmaceuticals, he was U.S. Commercial Director of XGEVA® (denosumab) at Amgen and held various senior marketing positions in oncology, bone health and inflammation business units. Earlier in his career, Adnan held various marketing positions at Pharmacia and Procter & Gamble. Adnan holds an M.B.A. from Rutgers University and an M.A and B.A. in Electrical Engineering from University of Cambridge.

About RAPT Therapeutics, Inc.

RAPT Therapeutics is a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in inflammatory diseases and oncology. Utilizing its proprietary discovery and development engine, the Company is developing highly selective small molecules designed to modulate the critical immune drivers underlying these diseases. RAPT has discovered and advanced two unique drug candidates, RPT193 and FLX475, each targeting C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4), for the treatment of inflammation and cancer, respectively. The Company is also pursuing a range of targets that are in the discovery stage of development.

