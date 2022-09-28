Award-Winning Author Sandy Gerber Joins Harbourfront Wealth as CMO to Strategically Develop Industry Leading National Brand

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harbourfront Wealth Management ("Harbourfront" or the "Company"), a leading national investment management firm, today announced the appointment of Sandy Gerber as Chief Marketing Officer ("CMO"), effective September 6, 2022.



A highly sought-after executive, Gerber holds 30 years of marketing and communications leadership experience and has created leading brands of all sizes, across a wide range of industries including advertising, financial services, consumer goods, heavy equipment, technology, agriculture, and non-profit. Her expertise includes the development of industry leading differentiation strategies, new category development, competitive marketing channel strategies, brand platform revitalizations, the creation of customer experience excellence standards, and inventive digital content marketing.

Gerber has molded some of Canada's most beloved brands into what they are today. This includes Molson Canada, Appleton Estate, BC Lottery Corp, the University of British Columbia, and St. John Ambulance. Her previously innovative marketing strategies include Molson Canada's online community, "iam.ca"; Canada's first e-gaming platform, "PlayNow"; the revitalization of St. John Ambulance's iconic 900-year-old brand; and Wesgroup Equipment's successful "G.R.I.T." customer service program.

In her new role as CMO, Gerber will lead the Company's national marketing, brand and communications strategy as Harbourfront continues its mission to shape the future of wealth management.

"10 years ago, I benefitted from Sandy's strategic marketing advice," says Danny Popescu, Chief Executive Officer at Harbourfront Wealth. "Her unique ability to define and create a company's brand and messaging to better connect with clients and advisors is a competitive advantage for our business and I'm excited for her valuable marketing and communications leadership for our continued growth."

Gerber is the award-winning author of the best-selling book, "Emotional Magnetism", a TEDx Speaker, and the founder of three successful companies. As the CEO of NEXT Marketing Agency, Ms. Gerber set a new standard for B2C and B2B innovative marketing, growing the agency into one of British Columbia's Top 100 Fastest Growing Companies.

"I believe in Harbourfront's vision and leadership team and Harbourfront possesses a winning combination of a visionary team, industry-leading innovative products, automated technologies, and exceptional client centric advisors," says Sandy Gerber. "I am ignited to strategically develop a leading national brand platform that truly communicates our key differentiation in this industry enabling our advisors to efficiently and passionately deliver value to their clients."

Gerber joins Harbourfront Wealth following a recent private equity investment and new strategic partnership with Audax Private Equity Group, and other key growth moments.

For more information, please visit: www.harbourfrontwealth.com

About Harbourfront Wealth Management

Founded in 2013, the Canadian-owned independent wealth management and planning advisory firm group is headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., and has a rapidly growing network that currently consists of 25 branches across Canada. The Harbourfront Group includes a registered Securities Dealer/Investment Advisory firm servicing established advisors and their high net worth clients, an Investment Fund Manager that specializes in managing sub-advised alternative investment funds, and a US SEC Registered Investment Advisory firm. Learn more: www.harbourfrontwealth.com

Media Contacts:

Sarah Mawji

smawji@harbourfrontwealth.com

604 365 1786