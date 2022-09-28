With 17.6% CAGR, LED Lighting Market Worth USD 264.08 Billion by 2029

Pune, India, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global LED lighting market size was valued at USD 77.79 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the valuation of USD 85.02 billion in 2022. The market is expected to reach USD 264.08 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period. Increasing shift from traditional and conventional lighting to energy-efficient lighting technologies is expected to drive market growth. Increasing application of the such lighting system in industrial, commercial, and residential is anticipated to propel market development. Fortune Business Insights™ shares this information in its report titled "LED Lighting Market, 2022-2029."

Key Industry Development

October 2021- GE Current, U.S.-based energy company, acquired the commercial and industrial lighting segment of Hubbell Inc. The acquisition will provide new and improved LED lighting solutions for the existing customer base of Hubbell Inc.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/led-lighting-market-106832





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 17.6% 2029 Value Projection USD 264.08 Billion Base Year 2021 LED Lighting Market Size in 2021 USD 77.79 Billion Historical Data for 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 140 Segments covered Product Type, Distribution Channel & Geography LED Lighting Market Growth Drivers Highly Efficient Specification and Multiple Application of LED to Drive the Market Growth High Initial and Deployment Costs of LED Lighting System to Restrain Market Growth





Shutdown of Manufacturing Facilities Affected the Market Growth Adversely

The outbreak of COVID-19 led to shutdown of various manufacturing facilities, which affected the demand for LED lighting system. The market experienced a decline of -2.6% in 2020 compared to 2019. LED manufacturers were heavily dependent on Chinese companies for raw materials and China was one of the first countries to go into lockdown, which led to halt on import and export activities.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/led-lighting-market-106832





Drivers and Restraints

Trend for Energy Conservation and Energy Goals to Drive Market Trajectory

Focus on eco-friendly and energy conservation lighting solutions is anticipated to drive the LED lighting market growth. In recent years, energy conservation has been one of the major goals in various countries, which has propelled the adoption of LED system and is expected to drive the market. Normal or traditional lighting systems can consumer up to 20-25% energy expenditure and LED lights can save such costs. Keen interest by consumers for aesthetics and decoration is estimated to facilitate market development.

However, high costs of initial and deployment costs are anticipated to hinder market development.

Segments

Lamp Segment to Lead Segment Due to Shift from Traditional Lighting System

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into lamp and luminaries. The lamp segment is expected to hold a main part due to rise in the adoption of such lighting systems. The dominance is also attributed to technological developments and high revenue generation of the segment. The luminaries segment is also expected to have a moderate growth due to increasing use of modern technology during the forecast period.

Offline Segment to be the Principal Segment Due to Easy Compatibility

Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into online and offline. The offline segment to have highest share in the segment due to its easy compatibility with switched system and traditional electric fittings.

Residential Segment to be the Prime Part of the Segment Due to the Lighting's Various Benefits

According to end-user, the market is segmented into industrial, commercial, residential, and others. The residential segment is anticipated to have the largest share due to high revenue recorded in 2021, owing to numerous benefits of the LED lighting system. Commercial and other segments are also estimated to have a considerable growth.





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/led-lighting-market-106832





Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific to Lead the Market Due to Increasing Adoption of Advanced Lighting Systems

Asia Pacific is expected to lead the LED lighting market share due to increasing use of luminaries and LED lamps in the region. The region reached a valuation of USD 40.96 billion in 2021 due to increasing number of smart cities and homes. The primary manufactures have been adopting new and various business strategies, which is expected to support the market growth. China is anticipated to facilitate market progress due to the presence of advanced manufacturing facilities of diode.

North America is also expected to have a significant growth due to increasing adoption of new and advanced technologies. Adoption of such technologies in residential and industrial sectors in the U.S. is anticipated to drive market growth in the region.

In Europe, Germany held majority share in 2021 due to the presence of smart home equipment manufacturing units.

Competitive Landscape

Key Players to Expand Market Owing to Partnership Strategies

Key players of the market have used strategic partnership strategies to gain market traction. In June 2021, Wipro lighting system that provides LED luminaries and LED lights has partnered with Enlight, a leader in providing the Internet of Things based lighting for providing better experience for customers. This partnership follows the strategy of expansion of customer base and adoption of new technologies to advance in the market, which is projected to propel the market growth.





Quick Buy - LED Lighting Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/106832





List of Key Players Profiled in the Report

Acuity Brands Lighting Inc.

Signify Holding (Philips Lightings)

Dialight

Digital Lumens Inc.

Hubbell Lighting

LSI Industries Inc.

LumiGrow

OSRAM

Syska LED

Wipro

Major Table of Contents:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Global LED Lighting Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2021

Global LED Lighting Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2018-2029 Key Findings By Product Type (USD Bn) Lamps Luminaires By Distribution Channel (USD Bn) Offline Online By End-User (USD Bn) Residential Commercial Industrial Others By Region (USD Bn) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South America

North America LED Lighting Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2018-2029 Key Findings By Product Type (USD Bn) Lamps Luminaires By Distribution Channel (USD Bn) Offline Online By End-User (USD Bn) Residential Commercial Industrial Others By Country (USD Bn) U.S. By End-User Residential Commercial Industrial Others Canada By End-User Residential Commercial Industrial Others Mexico By End-User Residential Commercial Industrial Others



TOC Continued…!









About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them in addressing various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

U.S.: +1 424 253 0390

U.K.: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245