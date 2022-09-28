ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Nevada Gold Mines Closes Previously Announced Sale of Royalty Portfolio to Gold Royalty Corp.

by Globe Newswire
September 28, 2022 7:00 AM | 1 min read

All amounts expressed in US dollars

ELKO, Nev., Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada Gold Mines ("NGM" or the "Company") today announced the closing of its previously announced sale of a portfolio of royalties to Gold Royalty Corp. ("Gold Royalty") for $27.5 million, satisfied through the issuance by Gold Royalty to NGM of 9,393,681 common shares. NGM currently owns approximately 6.5% of the issued and outstanding shares of Gold Royalty.

About Nevada Gold Mines
Nevada Gold Mines is operated by Barrick Gold Corporation GOLDABX and is a joint venture between Barrick (61.5%) and Newmont (38.5%) that combined their significant assets across Nevada in 2019 to create the single largest gold-producing complex in the world.

Enquiries:
Barrick COO North America
Christine Keener
+1 865 209 0781
christine.keener@barrick.com

NGM Executive Managing Director
Greg Walker
+1 702 526 3194
gwalker@nevadagoldmines.com

Barrick Investor and Media Relations
Kathy du Plessis
+44 20 7557 7738
barrick@dpapr.com

Website: www.barrick.com


© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: M&ANewsPress Releases