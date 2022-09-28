GoTo Completes Deal to Acquire Leading Mobile Device Management Company Miradore

BOSTON, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoTo, the all-in-one business communications and IT support platform, today announced that it had completed the deal to acquire cloud-based device management provider Miradore.



The close of this deal builds on several recent updates from GoTo's IT support and management portfolio, including new Remote Management and Monitoring (RMM) capabilities and an enhanced GoTo Resolve solution built specifically for Managed Service Providers (MSPs).

The Miradore deal announced earlier this year, will bring additional mobile device management (MDM) capabilities to the GoTo portfolio and GoTo Resolve IT support platform. Once fully integrated, the combination of GoTo Resolve and Miradore will give customers the ability to manage any device, from any location, through a single application.

"We're very excited to take the next step today in our integration of Miradore's excellent team and mobile device management capabilities into the GoTo portfolio," said Paddy Srinivasan, Chief Executive Officer at GoTo. "With iOS, Android, and macOS making up roughly two thirds of Operating Systems worldwide, our enhanced device management capabilities from this acquisition plus our support of Window's devices will allow GoTo to provide our customers with a true all-in-one integrated IT management experience."

To learn more about GoTo's IT Support offerings, visit www.GoTo.com/it-management

About GoTo:

GoTo, the only all-in-one solution for business communications and IT support, makes IT easy and affordable. Built for small-to-medium-sized businesses, but powerful enough for the enterprise, GoTo's portfolio, which includes GoTo Connect, GoTo Resolve, Rescue, and more, powers nearly 800K customers' unified communications & collaboration (UCC) and IT management & support needs. At GoTo, we help you to stay connected to what's most essential: your customers and employees. With more than 1 billion people joining meetings and webinars, half a billion support connections and over $1 billion in annual revenue, the remote-centric company's physical headquarters is in Boston, Massachusetts, with additional offices and more than three thousand home offices in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and beyond.

About Miradore:

Miradore is a software company that helps organizations and Managed Service Providers (MSPs) secure and manage Android, Apple, and Windows devices smarter. With Miradore's products, you can stay up to date with your device fleet, automate device management across multiple operating systems, distribute business-critical apps, secure your company data, and provide remote support to your device users. Miradore was founded in 2006, and today, the organization boasts 89,000 user accounts in 180 countries, and over 2,700 customers in more than 100 countries, with over 900,000 devices managed.

