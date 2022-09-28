Verizon Business Takes 5G Innovation Sessions Series to Boston

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business will demonstrate the transformative benefits of its business and public sector solutions at the next installment of its 5G Innovation Sessions series, occurring at the Verizon Innovation Center today, September 28. Executives from Verizon, Nokia, the Kraft Group and other innovative companies will demonstrate a range of forward-looking scenarios that leverage the power of 5G and Mobile Edge Compute, including real-time container tracking, collaboration robots, video scene analytics, monitoring manufacturing assembly, real-time crowd analytics, interactive cityscapes, and cutting-edge technology for first responders. The program includes dynamic demonstrations by Verizon and Nokia, speaker segments, panel discussions and viewings of Verizon Frontline's latest public safety deployables.



"We are really excited about the promise of Verizon 5G, edge computing and private networks for businesses of all sizes. We want you to learn about these capabilities, experience them firsthand, and jointly explore their possibilities for your business. That is exactly what we are offering with the 5G Innovation Session in Boston," said Aparna Khurjekar, Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer, Business Markets and SaaS for Verizon Business. "5G is real, and for businesses — it's groundbreaking."

"Verizon Frontline is committed to delivering the most reliable network for first responders and government agencies today while helping them build for a future shaped by the transformative power of 5G," said Maggie Hallbach, Senior Vice President of Verizon Public Sector. "In Boston, we'll show you some cutting-edge examples of that commitment as we demonstrate how the speed and reliability of our 5G network can help those in public safety and government better achieve their missions."

The event is being held at the Verizon Innovation Center, located at 100 Causeway Street in Boston, featuring several prominent executives including Aparna Khurjekar, Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer, Business Markets and SaaS, Verizon Business; Jennifer Artley, Senior Vice President, 5G Acceleration, Verizon Business; Andy Brady, Vice President, Enterprise Sales, Verizon Business; Mark Tina, Vice President, Business Sales, Verizon Business; Danny Johnson, Director of Product Marketing, Verizon Business; David De Lancellotti, Vice President, Global Sales, Nokia; Jason Elliott, Head of Cross Portfolio Solutions and Partners, Nokia; Michael Israel, Chief Information Officer, the Kraft Group.

To register for the Boston event, use this link .

Verizon's Commitment

Verizon is committed to Massachusetts, operating multiple networks including wireline fiber optic, traditional copper and 4G and 5G wireless that ensure residents, businesses and first responders stay connected.

Further, Boston is the home of one of Verizon's Innovation Centers, which also includes a Verizon 5G Lab. The Boston Verizon Innovation Center showcases the possibilities of emerging tech on 5G such as connected infrastructure and data to improve public safety, AI and robotics solutions that improve efficiency and productivity, and workforce training applications that leverage the latest digital and immersive platforms.

Over the last decade, working through nonprofit partners and a suite of programs and resources, Verizon Innovative Learning has committed $1 billion in market value to support digital equity and inclusion within education for some of the most vulnerable populations across the country. The initiative is celebrating 10 years of providing free technology, internet access and resources to schools and educators across America, reaching over 1.5 million students at schools across the U.S., including Title I schools.

In Massachusetts, over 29,000 students at 26 schools have been reached with this program. Additionally, all educators and students have access to Verizon Innovative Learning HQ, our free next-gen online education portal that provides XR content, professional development, and lesson plans. These efforts are part of Citizen Verizon, the company's responsible business plan for economic, environmental and social advancement. Through Citizen Verizon, the company is committed to providing 10 million youths with digital skills training by 2030.

Verizon realizes the importance of technology in helping small businesses succeed, which is why we are committed to supporting 1M small businesses by 2030. Verizon Small Business Digital Ready, a free online curriculum, was designed to give small businesses the tools they need to thrive in today's digital economy, including access to personalized lesson plans, coaching from experts and networking opportunities with diverse, industry-specific businesses.

Supporting first responders who serve Massachusetts

During 2021, the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team deployed multiple times in support of public safety agencies in Massachusetts to provide mission-critical communications capabilities to the first responders on the front lines of emergency response operations. Verizon Frontline devices and solutions ranging from mobile hotspots, routers, smart devices and drones, to deployable satellite solutions, such as Satellite Picocells on Trailers (SPOTs), were deployed in support of Massachusetts first responders.

This support has continued during 2022, as the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team has already participated in public safety operations and training events alongside public safety agencies in nearly 20 different Massachusetts communities. This ongoing support is provided at no cost to local agencies and represents a continuation of Verizon Frontline's commitment to investing and innovating in partnership with public safety and government.



Switch to the network Boston relies on

Because Verizon is the network Boston relies on, we've made it easy to switch with our new Welcome Unlimited plan - our best unlimited price ever for unlimited talk, text, and data on Verizon's 5G Nationwide network. Looking to switch the whole family? Welcome Unlimited starts at just $30 per line1 per month for four lines (plus taxes and fees, with Auto Pay), plus we'll help you cover the cost to switch with a $240 Verizon e-gift card per line when you bring your own device - that's up to $9602 for a family of four. You can learn more at verizon.com/plans .

About the 5G Innovation Sessions

The first two 5G Innovation Sessions took place in Atlanta (July) and Houston (August). Upcoming installments of the series will occur in Los Angeles (October 19), New York (November 9), and Phoenix (December 7). Forthcoming events will cover a range of themes, including Managed Venue, Fixed Wireless Access, Private 5G, and Mobile Edge Compute.

