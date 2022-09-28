TAAT® Sponsors "Boundary" Music Festival in Brighton (U.K.)

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT® GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC. TAAT TOBAF 2TP (the "Company" or "TAAT®") is pleased to announce that it was a sponsor of the Boundary music festival in Brighton (population 290,000), an event which has an average attendance of approximately 20,000. The Company is scaling its marketing efforts targeted towards adult smokers in the United Kingdom as a greater supply of TAAT® is set to enter the market, following the largest shipment of TAAT® to the U.K. to date (as detailed in a September 16, 2022 press release).



Boundary is a one-day festival at Stanmer Park, which expanded the size of its outdoor venue space this year. TAAT®'s UK distributor Green Global Earth ("GGE") recognized the opportunity to capitalize on the event's outdoor environment where smoking is permitted to gain awareness and trial among adult smokers attending the festival.

TAAT® Chief Executive Officer Michael Saxon commented, "For the launch of TAAT® in the U.K. we initially focused on London, though we are now expanding into other areas of southeastern England as we organically grow our footprint. Being part of events like Boundary has proven to be effective in many countries in which I have worked, so we're pleased to have had the opportunity to engage adult smokers at the Boundary festival as part of our widened U.K. rollout. This opportunity comes on the heels of our first in-person meeting with GGE who is doing a great job of building upon the brand's existing presence in its first international market."

More information about Boundary can be found on the festival's website at the following link: https://boundarybrighton.com/

To enhance brand awareness among adult smokers in the U.K., TAAT® was a sponsor of the Boundary festival in Brighton which took place on Saturday, September 24, 2022. The Company is scaling its U.K. commercialization activities for TAAT® as a greater supply of its product enters the market.

About TAAT® Global Alternatives Inc.

TAAT® develops, manufactures, and distributes alternative products in categories such as tobacco, hemp, kratom, and other emerging CPG segments. Its flagship product is a nicotine-free/tobacco-free combustible with a patent-pending base material formulation, sold in several thousand U.S. stores. With over CAD $80 million in overall gross revenue annually, TAAT®'s facilities include an operations centre in Nevada, as well as a distribution centre and multiple convenience stores in Ohio.

For more information, please visit http://taatglobal.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking information and information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur, or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding the anticipated performance of TAAT® in the tobacco industry, in addition to the following: Potential outcomes from the TAAT® sponsorship of the Boundary music festival in Brighton (U.K.). The forward-looking information reflects management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed timeframes or at all. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include: (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) changes to the growth and size of the tobacco markets; (iii) changes to the regulatory landscape applicable to the Company's business; and (iv) other factors beyond the control of the Company. The Company operates in a rapidly evolving environment. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company's management to predict all risk factors, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The statements in this news release have not been evaluated by Health Canada or the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. As each individual is different, the benefits, if any, of taking the Company's products will vary from person to person. No claims or guarantees can be made as to the effects of the Company's products on an individual's health and well-being. The Company's products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

This news release may contain trademarked names of third-party entities (or their respective offerings with trademarked names) typically in reference to (i) relationships had by the Company with such third-party entities as referred to in this release and/or (ii) client/vendor/service provider parties whose relationship with the Company is/are referred to in this release. All rights to such trademarks are reserved by their respective owners or licensees.

