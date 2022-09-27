SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc - ADAP

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc ("Adaptimmune" or the "Company") ADAP. Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Adaptimmune and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On September 9, 2022, Adaptimmune issued a press release announcing new data from its Phase 1 SURPASS trial for anti-cancer agent ADP-A2M4CD8 in patients with solid tumors. Among other results, the press release disclosed that "[a]mong adverse events (AEs) of special interest: 32 people (73%) had cytokine release syndrome (CRS); most events were low grade and resolved (~86% ≤ Grade 2). Eleven people (25%) had cytopenia (Grade ≥3) at 4 weeks after treatment. Three people (7%) had Immune effector Cell-Associated Neurotoxicity Syndrome (ICANS) related to ADP-A2M4CD8." The press release also stated that "[t]here were 2 deaths reported as related to ADP-A2M4CD8 by investigators. A 60-year-old woman with ovarian cancer with a large tumor burden in her lungs died due to pneumonia and CRS" and "a 71-year-old man with adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and a history of chronic anemia died due to bone marrow failure."

On this news, Adaptimmune's stock price fell $0.12 per share, or 5.88%, to close at $1.92 per share on September 9, 2022.

