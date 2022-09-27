In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Size is projected to reach USD 12.12 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.29%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of the key factors propelling industry expansion is the evolving passenger demand for constant connectivity aboard. Additionally, the rise in nonstop long-distance flights across the globe is anticipated to create significant growth opportunities in the ensuing years. The In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity (IFEC) market is on the verge of entering the mainstream and becoming an expected service on international flights instead of an optional supplementary service. This trend is expected to boost market rivalry and the number of collaborations and partnerships, as satellite connectivity providers and airlines collaborate to offer flawless IFEC services onboard.





Technological Advancements and Development of Connectivity Technologies Drives the Global Market

The industry for in-flight entertainment and connectivity is growing due to the technological advancements in wireless connectivity , which have made it possible for airline passengers to use their own electronic devices. One of the primary factors propelling market expansion is customer demand for bug-free connectivity onboard. The aviation industry is undergoing a tremendous technological shift, necessitating that market participants adapt current products and services. Moreover, innovations in seat design, connectivity, and real-time data favorably impact the in-flight entertainment and connectivity market. The key competitors focus on enhancing the wide variety of delivery options to enhance demand.

Major in-flight connectivity service providers have been compelled to create better solutions due to ongoing networking and connection technology innovation investments to maintain a competitive edge and stay ahead of the competition. Market leaders plan to offer new connectivity technologies and advanced portals to increase bandwidth capacity and speed and provide smart connectivity to passengers' electronic devices like smartphones, laptops, and tablets.

Unrealized Market Potential in Developing Regions Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Emerging markets are anticipated to open up new growth opportunities for established businesses in developing nations like LAMEA and Asia-Pacific. Market players in the in-flight entertainment and connectivity market, such as Viasat Inc., Intelsat, Honeywell International Inc., and others, are anticipated to contribute to the expansion of the industry.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 12.12 Billion by 2030 CAGR 9.29% (2020-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Component Type, Aircraft Type, Offering Type, Regions Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors BAE Systems, Cobham plc., Collins Aerospace, Eutelsat Communications, Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., Gogo LLC, Honeywell International Inc., Inmarsat plc., Iridium Communications Inc Key Market Opportunities Untapped Market Potential in Developing Regions Key Market Drivers Technological Advancements

Development of Connectivity Technologies

Regional Analysis

North America dominated the global in-flight entertainment and connectivity industry during the forecast period. Regional airlines in affluent nations are anticipated to boost their utilization of such technologies, sustaining the regional business expansion. Some of the region's most well-known airlines, such as United Airlines, Inc. and Delta Air Lines, Inc., always attempt to provide passengers with compensating material via Wi-Fi or medication.





Key Highlights

The global in-flight entertainment and connectivity market size was valued at USD 5.45 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 12.12 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.29% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

was valued at USD 5.45 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 12.12 billion by 2030, growing at a during the forecast period (2022–2030). Based on component type , the market has been segmented into hardware, connection, and content. The hardware section generated the most considerable revenue during the forecast period

, the market has been segmented into hardware, connection, and content. The hardware section generated the most considerable revenue during the forecast period Based on aircraft type , the market is divided into three primary categories: narrow-body aircraft (NBA), enormous aircraft (VLA), and wide-body aircraft (WBA). The NBA section is anticipated to expand fastest and create the most revenue over the projection period

, the market is divided into three primary categories: narrow-body aircraft (NBA), enormous aircraft (VLA), and wide-body aircraft (WBA). The NBA section is anticipated to expand fastest and create the most revenue over the projection period Based on offering type , the market is divided into in-flight entertainment (IFE), in-flight connectivity, and in-flight safety and security (IFC). The IFE component holds the largest market share, and this trend is anticipated to continue throughout the forecast period.

, the market is divided into in-flight entertainment (IFE), in-flight connectivity, and in-flight safety and security (IFC). The IFE component holds the largest market share, and this trend is anticipated to continue throughout the forecast period. North America dominated the global in-flight entertainment and connectivity industry during the forecast period.





The global In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity market's major key players are

BAE Systems, Cobham plc.

Collins Aerospace

Eutelsat Communications

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.

Gogo LLC

Honeywell International Inc

Inmarsat plc

Iridium Communications Inc

Panasonic Corporation

Safran (Zodiac Aerospace SA)

SITAONAIR

Thales SA, and ViaSat Inc.





Global In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market: Segmentation

By Component Type

Hardware

Connectivity

Content

By Aircraft Type

Narrow-Body Aircraft (NBA)

Wide-Body Aircraft (WBA)

Very Large Aircraft (VLA)

By Offering Type

In-flight Entertainment (IFE)

In-flight Connectivity (IFC)

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA





TABLE OF CONTENT

Introduction Market Definition Market Scope Research Methodology Primary Research Research Methodology Assumptions & Exclusions Secondary Data Sources Market Overview Report Segmentation & Scope Value Chain Analysis: In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Key Market Trends Drivers Restraints Opportunities Porter's Five Forces Analysis Bargaining Power of Suppliers Bargaining Power of Buyers Threat of Substitution Threat of New Entrants Competitive Rivalry Market Share Analysis Offering Type Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast IFE Market Size & Forecast IFC Market Size & Forecast Component Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Hardware Market Size & Forecast Connectivity Market Size & Forecast Regional Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast America North America U.S. By Offering Type By Component Canada By Offering Type By Component Mexico By Offering Type By Component Latin America By Offering Type By Component Europe Market Size & Forecast Germany By Offering Type By Component France By Offering Type By Component U.K. By Offering Type By Component Italy By Offering Type By Component Spain By Offering Type By Component Rest of Europe By Offering Type By Component Asia Pacific Market Size & Forecast Japan By Offering Type By Component China By Offering Type By Component Australia By Offering Type By Component India By Offering Type By Component South Korea By Offering Type By Component Rest of Asia-Pacific By Offering Type By Component Middle East & Africa Market Size & Forecast Saudi Arabia By Offering Type By Component South Africa By Offering Type By Component Kuwait By Offering Type By Component Rest of Middle East & Africa By Offering Type By Component Company Profile BAE Systems Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Cobham plc Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Collins Aerospace Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Conclusion & Recommendation Acronyms & Abbreviations





Market News

June 2022 , Seeker technology for low-observable persistent missiles.

, Seeker technology for low-observable persistent missiles. June 2022 , Collins Aerospace's Hypergamut Lighting System reduces jetlag and intelligently syncs with real-time flight data to optimize performance.

, Collins Aerospace's Hypergamut Lighting System reduces jetlag and intelligently syncs with real-time flight data to optimize performance. June 2022 , Collins Aerospace and NIAR develop a concept for passengers traveling on aircraft with power wheelchairs.

, Collins Aerospace and NIAR develop a concept for passengers traveling on aircraft with power wheelchairs. May 2022, Eutelsat-Telenor Maritime critical connectivity maritime deal confirming the central role of Eutelsat ADVANCE service in the cruise segment.





